Fernandes vs. Lineker Title Tilt To Co-Main Event ONE Lights Out

one championship
John Lineker
ONE Championship
The ONE Championship bantamweight battle between two top Brazilians may have had to wait a little longer, but at ONE: Lights Out, fans will finally get to see Bibiano Fernandes defend the ONE Bantamweight World Championship against John Lineker.

Fernandes has long reigned over the division and been one of the pound-for-pound best athletes in all of mixed martial arts. With another top-ranked win added to his resume, the Brazilian’s resume will leave an enduring legacy in the sport.

But his fellow countryman will try to thwart that attempt and lay claim to an elusive World Championship.

Lineker has been chasing gold his whole career, and after three sensational bouts to earn his title shot, Lineker is ready to seize the day with his bruising power punches.

“Hands Of Stone” has lived up to his nickname in ONE competition with two highlight-reel knockouts already added to his long line of finishes. The fast start to his ONE tenure made him an undeniable contender for the top crown.

The matchup was originally supposed to happen at ONE: Bad Blood, but it was removed from the event and given a new date due to health and safety protocols. Now the bantamweight title tilt helps bolster a stacked card emanating from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Make sure you are strapped in tight for this hard-hitting co-main event meeting between two amazing athletes. Fernandes vs. Lineker is a long-awaited, highly-anticipated matchup that needs to be seen to be believed.

ONE: Lights Out airs live and free on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, March 11.

The TERRIFYING Sound Of John Lineker's Punches 🔊😱 💥

They call John Lineker "Hands of Stone" for a reason 😳 The #1-ranked bantamweight contender challenges reigning king Bibiano Fernandes for the gold at ONE: ...
