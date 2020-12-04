ONE Championship: Big Bang - Main Event Preview

mixed martial arts
ONE Championship Big Bang
www.onefc.com

On Friday, December 4, ONE Championship begins its final month of events with ONE: Big Bang. Atop that card will be a ONE Super Series main event for the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Reigning champion Roman Kryklia defends the gold against Murat "The Butcher" Aygun in the evening's closing contest.

This will be the first defense of the ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship after COVID-19 forced the world to change its schedule. Now, back in action, Kryklia can resume his bid to lock down the division and rule over his competition.

As with any light heavyweight bout, fans can expect pure, raw power between these two outstanding strikers. The Ukrainian won the inaugural light heavyweight gold with a TKO over Tarik Khbabez last November. And Aygun has six knockouts on his impressive record.

But those numbers are superseded by the champion. More than half of his 40-plus professional victories have come by way of knockout. A victory on Friday will continue his streak of wins and prove he's the best light heavyweight striker on the planet.

And that is precisely his goal.

"The biggest motivation for my training is to prove to everybody that I'm #1 in the light heavyweight division," Kryklia told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.

ONE: BIG BANG Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Four other martial art tilts will support the premier ONE Super Series bout.

You can watch ONE: Big Bang live and free on the B/R Live app on Friday, December 4, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

Bruce Lee's "10,000 Kicks" Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days and Feed The Children

Bruce Lee's secret to self-mastery is hidden in the following quote, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times." Discipline, dedication and perfect repetition over time are the keys to mastery. To get results like Bruce Lee we need to train like Bruce Lee.

Keep Reading Show less

Hong Kong Denies "Be Water" License Plate

news
Hong Kong Be Water
www.chinadailyhk.com

While many celebrated the 80th birthday of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee this past week, apparently not everyone was in the spirit. It's being reported that the Hong Kong Transport Department has denied a request to have Lee's famous slogan "Be Water" used on a license plate claiming it might cause danger to other drivers on the road.

However critics claim the real reason for the denial is likely that "Be Water" was adopted as the motto of the pro-democracy movement during last year's anti-government protests that swept across Hong Kong.

ONE Championship: Big Bang - Phogat vs Torres Preview

mixed martial arts
Ritu Phogat
cdn.i-scmp.com

ONE Championship returns on Friday, December 4, with ONE: Big Bang and an important atomweight affair will kick-off the action.

Jomary Torres will take on the undefeated Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat.

Torres has been a staple in the division since 2017. The ever-tough Filipina has tussled with many of the division's top stars in competitive matches. And she will be another step-up in competition for Phogat.

Phogat entered ONE as a highly-touted prospect with an incredible wrestling background. The Evolve MMA-trained athlete has matched and exceeded expectations with dominant performances early in her career. This match marks another move forward in her path toward the ONE Atomweight World Championship.

"The Indian Tigress" has showcased her power and grappling. The striking is a constant evolution, and with each bout, fans are treated to something new from the developing athlete.

But this match is also an important step for Torres. If she can derail the oncoming train that is Phogat, she will reemerge in the thick of the hunt.

Best Of Jomary Torres In ONE Championship www.youtube.com

2021 promises to be a huge year for the division. The depth has continued to show itself, and more contenders are pushing their way forward as potential challengers for the gold. Ending 2020 on a high note, for Torres or Phogat, would be a feather in their cap.

With both women having a point to prove, it is the perfect opening bout for another strong card in Singapore.

ONE: Big Bang will air live and free on the B/R Live app on Friday, December 4, at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

