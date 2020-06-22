ONE Hero Series 13 and 14 Results

ONE Championship staged its first events since February on June 20 and 21 in Shanghai as their ONE Hero Series returned to showcase the rising talent in China.

The events were closed to the public in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Group President of ONE Championship Hua Fung Teh said, "We at ONE Championship are delighted to once again host the world's most exciting martial arts events. I would like to personally thank all the fans for their continued support for our organization and our athletes."

"Shanghai served as the perfect backdrop for the prestigious ONE Hero Series, which aims to showcase the absolute best in rising young martial arts talent from China," Hua continued.

ONE Hero Series 13 featured a mixed martial arts main event between Ze Lang Zha Xi and "The Little Monster" Liang Hui while ONE Hero Series 14 was headlined by a kickboxing main event between Xu Liu and Zhao Xiao Yu.

The return of ONE events was made possible by adhering to strict procedures for the safety of athletes and staff.

"By enforcing strict safety and sanitary measures, we made sure to prioritize the health and well-being of everyone who made these back-to-back events a huge success. As a result, ONE Hero Series was able to share the very best of martial arts with the world, showcasing the power of the human spirit," said Hua.

ONE Hero Series 13 Full Results

  • Ze Lang Zha Xi def. Liang Hui via unanimous decision
  • Kickboxing: Luo Chao def. Zhao Jun Chen via split decision
  • Kickboxing: Yang Hua def. Wei Zi Qin via split decision
  • Wang Zhen def. Zou Jin Bo via split decision
  • Fu Kang Kang def. Wang Hu via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:29 of Round Two

ONE Hero Series 14 Full Results

  • Kickboxing: Xu Liu def. Zhao Xiao Yu via unanimous decision
  • Zhu Kang Jie def. "Tianshan Eagle" Ayijiake Akenbieke via unanimous decision
  • Kickboxing: Fu Qing Nan def. Yuan Peng Bin via split decision
  • Zhang Ze Hao def. Gao Bo via knockout at 3:43 of Round One
  • Li Zhe def. Mo Hao Xiong via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:16 of Round One
