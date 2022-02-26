ONE Championship: Full Circle Recap
ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 25, with an exciting 12-bout lineup for ONE: Full Circle.
Two World Championship main events bolstered the card with an additional ten matches evenly split between mixed martial arts and ONE Super Series action. Martial arts fans got a taste of everything that makes the sport great.
What did you miss from ONE: Full Circle? Let’s take a trip back to “The Lion City” and recap all of the action.
Main Event: Reinier De Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov
ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder continues to be peerless inside the Circle. ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov showed plenty of heart, but De Ridder’s grappling was simply too much.
Once on the mat, the Dutch star had his way with Abbasov. “The Dutch Knight” constantly looked for submissions, and when they were not presented to himself, he peppered the challenger with ground and pound.
After a dominant second round, Abbasov did not have much left in the tank. De Ridder scored another early takedown and put him away with an arm-triangle choke to defend the middleweight gold.
Full Card
Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun
Kryklia Winner by Knockout
Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash
Bigdash Winner by Unanimous Decision
Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan
Ozcan Winner by Unanimous Decision
Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano
Inocente Winner by TKO
Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw
Andrade Winner by Knockout
Valmir Da Silva vs. Zebaztian Kadestam
Kadestam Winner by Knockout
Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
Kuzmin Winner by Unanimous Decision
Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell
Sundell Winner by TKO
Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov
Zainalov Winner By Split Decision
Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas
Puertas Winner by Split Decision
Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga
Zamboanga Winner by Knockout
Roman Kryklia had no trouble defending his gold against Murat Aygun. After weathering an early storm by the hulking heavyweight, Kryklia fired back with damaging combinations to put his challenger away. Following the knockout win, Kryklia expressed his desire to chase heavyweight gold next. If he chases those aspirations, there are some exciting bangers awaiting fans in 2022.
In the epic trilogy of Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash, it was the Russian who earned the victory. Although Aung La N Sang got off plenty of good shots of his own, it was Bigdash’s takedowns and top control that earned him the win. With a win, he moves back into position to be the title challenger for the gold he once held in the middleweight division.
Is Fabricio Andrade next in line for a bantamweight title shot? It may be hard to argue otherwise after his dazzling knockout victory over Jeremy Pacatiw. Andrade has been electric since debuting in ONE and has a strong win streak to bolster his claims. The Brazilian is looking the part as the future of the division.
Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam earned himself a quick knockout victory over Valmir Da Silva to get himself back in the win column. Kadestam noted his recent struggles but was on point in his return. The decisive victory puts him back into the mix as he starts his journey back to title contention.
Smilla Sundell made her presence known in her ONE debut with a swift TKO victory. The teenage star, representing Fairtex Training Center, flashed a little bit of everything against Diandra Martin. Sundell’s performance will make her a talent to watch moving forward.