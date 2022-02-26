LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Championship: Full Circle Recap

one championship
ONE Full Circle
ONE Championship

ONE Championship returned to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 25, with an exciting 12-bout lineup for ONE: Full Circle.

Two World Championship main events bolstered the card with an additional ten matches evenly split between mixed martial arts and ONE Super Series action. Martial arts fans got a taste of everything that makes the sport great.

What did you miss from ONE: Full Circle? Let’s take a trip back to “The Lion City” and recap all of the action.

Main Event

Reinier De Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov

ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder continues to be peerless inside the Circle. ONE Welterweight World Champion Kiamrian Abbasov showed plenty of heart, but De Ridder’s grappling was simply too much.

Once on the mat, the Dutch star had his way with Abbasov. “The Dutch Knight” constantly looked for submissions, and when they were not presented to himself, he peppered the challenger with ground and pound.

After a dominant second round, Abbasov did not have much left in the tank. De Ridder scored another early takedown and put him away with an arm-triangle choke to defend the middleweight gold.

 Full Card

Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun

Kryklia Winner by Knockout

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash

Bigdash Winner by Unanimous Decision

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan

Ozcan Winner by Unanimous Decision

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano

Inocente Winner by TKO

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Andrade Winner by Knockout

Valmir Da Silva vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Kadestam Winner by Knockout

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Kuzmin Winner by Unanimous Decision

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

Sundell Winner by TKO

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov

Zainalov Winner By Split Decision

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas

Puertas Winner by Split Decision

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga

Zamboanga Winner by Knockout

Roman Kryklia had no trouble defending his gold against Murat Aygun. After weathering an early storm by the hulking heavyweight, Kryklia fired back with damaging combinations to put his challenger away. Following the knockout win, Kryklia expressed his desire to chase heavyweight gold next. If he chases those aspirations, there are some exciting bangers awaiting fans in 2022.

In the epic trilogy of Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash, it was the Russian who earned the victory. Although Aung La N Sang got off plenty of good shots of his own, it was Bigdash’s takedowns and top control that earned him the win. With a win, he moves back into position to be the title challenger for the gold he once held in the middleweight division.

Is Fabricio Andrade next in line for a bantamweight title shot? It may be hard to argue otherwise after his dazzling knockout victory over Jeremy Pacatiw. Andrade has been electric since debuting in ONE and has a strong win streak to bolster his claims. The Brazilian is looking the part as the future of the division.

Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam earned himself a quick knockout victory over Valmir Da Silva to get himself back in the win column. Kadestam noted his recent struggles but was on point in his return. The decisive victory puts him back into the mix as he starts his journey back to title contention.

Smilla Sundell made her presence known in her ONE debut with a swift TKO victory. The teenage star, representing Fairtex Training Center, flashed a little bit of everything against Diandra Martin. Sundell’s performance will make her a talent to watch moving forward.

COMPLETE DOMINANCE 💪 Reinier de Ridder SUBMITS Kiamrian Abbasov

In the main event of ONE: FULL CIRCLE, Reinier de Ridder dominated welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov from bell-to-bell to defend his ONE middleweight crown!...
