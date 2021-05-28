ONE Championship: Full Blast Results and Highlights

mixed martial arts
Saemapetch Kulabdam
cdn.onefc.com

On Saturday, May 28, ONE Championship gave fans a thrilling five-bout event capped off with one of the best knockouts of 2021.

Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai finally met after their initial clash in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament finals failed to occur due to an injury to Saemapetch. The result? Saemapetch landed one of the cleanest body shots anyone will ever see.

Miss the action of ONE: Full Blast? Allow us to recap the action of the exciting martial arts card and provide insight into what went down.

Main Event: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai

Saemapetch Winner by KO

Round 1 - 2:07

Saemapetch Fairtex had to withdraw from the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament finals last year due to injury. Thus, the highly-anticipated match with Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai never happened and left questions hovering over who would have won. After ONE: Full Blast, that has been answered and answered emphatically.

As if a laser directed it, Saemapetch landed a straight left to the body that ended the action swiftly inside the opening round. The victory put a stamp on who is the top contender in the division and may have stoked the fires of a possible rematch with Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Kantharaj Agasa vs. Xie Wei

Xie Winner by TKO

"The Hunter" Xie Wei lived up to his nickname against Kantharaj "Kannadiga" Agasa as he left him unable to get off of his stool before the third round. Xie hunted Agasa for two rounds and defended the takedown attempts to sap his strength. He stayed in the Indian's face and pelted him with heavy leather at every opportunity. The win keeps Xie on the path to contention as he eyes the ONE Flyweight World Championship.

Santino Verbeek vs. Miles Simson

Simson Winner by Unanimous Decision

Santino Verbeek and Miles "The Punisher" Simson went three hard rounds in ONE Super Series kickboxing action. In the end, Simson got the nod in the eyes of the judges. The Dutch-Surinamese athlete closed out the third round with a good combination that may have tipped the scales in a bout that could have gone either way, but the victory makes him the man to beat at welterweight.

Ahmed Faress vs. Edward Kelly

Kelly Winner by Split Decision

Ahmed "The Prince" Faress nearly finished the bout in the second round with a triangle choke, but Edward "The Ferocious" Kelly survived through sheer grit and determination. Although Faress came close to finishing the action, Kelly did enough in the eyes of two of the three judges to earn a split decision win. The closely contested bout put the Filipino back in the win column and showed his toughness once again.

Anthony Do vs. Liang Hui

Do Winner by Submission

Anthony "The Antidote" Do grabbed a second-round submission in his main roster debut over Liang Hui. The ONE Warrior Series alum was taken down but immediately attacked with the submission and locked it up. The debut victory for the American served as a good test of which he passed with flying colors.

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

Judo Blog: Happy 60th Anniversary Black Belt!

judo
Black Belt Magazine 60th Anniversary

2021 marks the 60th Anniversary Black Belt Magazine. Back In the 60's Black Belt was the first magazine to feature multiple martial arts even though it was mostly about judo back then. I enjoyed reading the articles and learned a great deal from judo legends like Hayward Nishioka and the late Harold Hal Sharp who were regularly featured with in-depth stories on both technical and philosophical aspects of judo and the martial arts. I would have never dreamed that when I grew up these leading figures in judo would become my mentors and personal friends.

Keep Reading Show less

Five Tips for Competing in BJJ

brazilian jiu jitsu
Compete in BJJ
Photo Courtesy: Dr. Raza

You don't have to compete in BJJ, but it just may open a whole new door of possibilities… here is how to get started.

So, you want to compete in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu? Amazing! You, like so many others in this sport, are about to embark on a journey that has the potential to enrich not just your own Jiu-Jitsu game but can also teach you lessons about yourself that will stay with you for life.

So what are you waiting for?

Well, if it was that easy, you'd have probably done it already. If you're having doubts, fears, uncertainties, or just not sure how to jump in, read on, dear reader, because we here at Black Belt Magazine Jiu-Jitsu have compiled a list of 5 Top-Tips to know before that first competition.

Keep Reading Show less