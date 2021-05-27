Finishers in Action at ONE Championship: Full Blast

On Friday, May 28, ONE Championship presents ONE: Full Blast, a previously recorded event, with three outstanding mixed martial arts bouts helping to line the card.

All three matchups feature athletes who constantly seek to end the bout taking center stage.

In the co-main event, China's Xie Wei brings his 86% finishing rate into the Circle against promotional newcomer Kantharaj Agasa.

Watch Xie Wei in action:

While Agasa is looking to have a big debut with Asia's largest sports media property, Xie hopes to jump back into the thick of the hunt in the flyweight division. "The Hunter" is coming off a TKO win over Chan Rothana and is inching closer to breathing through into the ONE athlete rankings.

Also in action, Egypt's Ahmed Faress takes on Edward Kelly.

Faress has a perfect 100% finishing rate, and after a submission win in ONE Warrior Series competition, "The Prince" will make his main roster debut. However, Kelly is a hard-hitting opponent that will immediately test him to see where he stands in the featherweight division.

Kelly has finished half of his victories by way of KO/TKO. The Filipino athlete will be looking to add to that total and hop back into the winner's column.

Check out some Edward Kelly highlights:

In the opening bout, America's Anthony Do will meet Liang Hui in the catchweight affair where both men are looking to make an impression on the global audience.

For Do, who has an 86% finishing rate, a big win at ONE: Full Blast in his main roster debut will help introduce him on the global stage and continue the success of American Kickboxing Academy following Arjan Bhullar's recent ONE Heavyweight World Championship victory.

Along with those three mixed martial arts encounters, two ONE Super Series bouts round the card in what will prove to be a get start to your weekend. ONE: Full Blast is ensured to satisfy your martial arts appetite this weekend.

ONE: Full Blast will air on B/R Live at 87:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, May 28.

