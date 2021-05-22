ONE Championship: Full Blast Card Announced

mixed martial arts
Kulabdam
static.bangkokpost.com

ONE Championship's all-women card entitled ONE: Empower will have to wait until another day. Due to the rising COVID cases in Singapore, the event has been postponed until a later date. However, Asia's largest sports media property will still bring the action to the fans on Friday, May 28.

The previously recorded event called ONE: Full Blast will take its spot on the schedule and feature five outstanding martial arts contests.

In the main event, Saemapetch Fairtex and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai will square-off in ONE Super Series bantamweight Muay Thai action. The two world-class strikers will try to leave an impression on the powers that be as they currently sit as the #1-ranked and #3-ranked contenders in the division, respectively.

WATCH: Knockout Artist Kulabdam's Muay Thai Roots

In other ONE Super Series action, welterweight kickboxers Santino Verbeek and Miles Simson will go to battle against one another, seeking a show-stealing performance to move up in the division.

The final three matches on the card will all be mixed martial arts affairs.

Opening the event will be a catchweight contest between American Anthony Do and China's Liang Hui. Following their match, featherweight's Ahmed Faress and the hard-hitting Edward Kelly step inside the Circle.

Kantharaj Agasa will meet Xie Wei in the co-main event. The flyweight warriors have a great spot on the card to showcase their abilities and put the stacked division on notice.

Although the exciting ONE: Empower card had to be delayed, ONE still found a way to give fans an exciting day of action with the ONE: Full Blast card.

To catch the action, tune in at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, May 28, on B/R Live.

Related Articles Around the Web

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Keep Reading Show less

ONE Championship: Atomweight Grand Prix Preview

mixed martial arts
Atomweight Grand Prix
pbs.twimg.com

ONE Championship is heading toward the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix on Friday, May 28, at ONE: Empower.

The stacked field of women competing will offer an exciting opening round of action. Still, there is perhaps no more anticipated quarterfinal than Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga taking on Seo Hee Ham.

Zamboanga enters the field as the #1-ranked atomweight contender in the division. She is a perfect 6-0 in her career and is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Watsyapinya Kaewkhong.

But awaiting her is a true veteran of the sport and her most dangerous challenge to date.

Keep Reading Show less

Nearly 10% of Americans Think They Can Beat Up a Crocodile

self-defense
Crocodile
images.immediate.co.uk

A survey done by the market research and opinion polling site yougov.com shows that 9% of Americans believe they can defeat a crocodile in a fight with no weapons. The poll asked which animal people thought would win in a battle against any other animal (the elephant came out on top with 74% of the vote) but also surveyed how Americans felt they'd do when matched against various animals.

While people were confident of their chances in a fight against a rat (72% thought they could win) or a house cat (69% thought they could defeat tabby) the number of people who liked their chances against larger, wild animals became much smaller, though perhaps still a bit over optimistic. Six percent of Americans felt they could win a barehanded encounter against a grizzly bear, which can weigh from 300 to 800 pounds and have claws up to 4 inches long, while 9% thought they could beat a crocodile, which can grow to more than 20 feet.

Keep Reading Show less