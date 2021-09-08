ONE Announces Star-Studded Card for First Strike

ONE First Strike
The highly-anticipated inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship is here. ONE Championship announced their latest event, ONE: First Strike, for Friday, October 15, with the newly minted title leading the charge.

ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Champion Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan will stand opposite #2-ranked Superbon for the gold in what will be a can't-miss spectacular.

Superbon is coming off a victory over Sitthichai "Killer Kid" Sitsongpeenong that moved him into the cat bird's seat alongside Petrosyan. Meanwhile, the Italian has been chomping at the bit for this chance since winning the 2019 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

In the co-main event, flyweight kickboxer Daniel Puertas will sling heavy leather with one of the most exciting strikers on the planet, Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

In addition to the gold, the 2021 ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix was announced, which will help spark the division's future with four sensational quarterfinal matches featuring the likes of Marat Grigorian, Andy Souwer, Sitthichai, Samy Sana, and more.

Muay Thai stars will not be left out. Saemapetch Fairtex and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym will compete as well in a jaw-dropping bantamweight matchup.

ONE: First Strike is loaded with star power. It promises to be one of the most exciting cards of 2021, and you will not want to miss it.

ONE: First Strike will air on Friday, October 15, at 7:00 a.m. EST/4:00 a.m. PST across all Bleacher Report platforms.

ONE: First Strike Full Card

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship: Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Superbon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Daniel Puertas

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Marat Grigorian vs. Andy Souwer

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Sitthichai vs. Tayfun Ozcan

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Samy Sana vs. Chingiz Allazov

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Quarterfinal: Enriko Kehl vs. Davit Kiria

Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Rade Opacic vs. Patrick Schmid

Zhang Chunyu vs. Dovydas Rimkus

Jo Nattawut vs. Yurik Davtyan

How Giorgio Petrosyan Became “The Doctor” | The Best Of ONE Championship

Giorgio Petrosyan is known for his surgical precision and cerebral approach to picking his opponents apart. Since he was given the moniker, “The Doctor” has ...


