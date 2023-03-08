+
ONE Adds Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam To Stacked ONE Fight Night 10 Card
ONE Championship is set to make its U.S. debut an unforgettable night inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, on May 5. On Monday, the promotion added a welterweight MMA bout to the ONE Fight Night 10 lineup that is sure to add more spice to the evening.

Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam will challenge Roberto Soldic in a massive matchup of title hopefuls.

Kadestam enters the matchup after back-to-back knockout performances. In his last outing against Iuri Lapicus, Kadestam shined with a quick first-round KO to reestablish himself as one of the division’s most dangerous athletes. But he is taking on one of the most electrifying figures in the sport today.

Soldic has 17 KO/TKO victories in his young career and has set the sport on fire. As one of the hottest prospects, Soldic shocked the martial arts community by bringing his talents to ONE as he chases titles in multiple divisions. The Croatian superstar will make his U.S. debut at ONE Fight Night 10 and hopes a big showing will put him into a title match.

The welterweight contender’s bout joins a loaded lineup of some of the biggest names in martial arts. The card will be headlined by three World Championship bouts across the flyweight divisions in MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling. As the lineup grows, ONE Fight Night 10 is quickly becoming 2023’s most outstanding event.

ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST. The event is free for all Amazon Prime members in the U.S. and Canada. Limited tickets are still available at Axs.com.

ONE Fight Night 10 Card

ONE Flyweight World Championship: Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares

ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai

Stamp Fairtex vs. Alyse Anderson

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Sage Northcutt vs. Ahmed Mujtaba

Aung La N Sang vs. Fan Rong

Reinier De Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Reece McLaren

Jackie Buntan vs. Diandra Martin

