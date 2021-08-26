Denice Zamboanga vs. Seo Hee Ham Preview
The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will get underway at ONE: Empower, an all-women martial arts spectacular, on Friday, September 3, with a sensational quarterfinal matchup.
ONE Championship's #1-ranked atomweight contender Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga will welcome mixed martial arts veteran Seo Hee Ham to the Circle in a highly-anticipated clash between title contenders.
The matchup highlights the stacked field of competitors on the bill for the biggest tournament in women's martial arts history. Ham has competed all around the world and has long been considered one of the top atomweights in the world, and now she steps onto the global stage in a bid to topple the undefeated Filipina.
Zamboanga has risen to the top of the division with a perfect record and looked outstanding in 2020 with back-to-back wins, including a unanimous decision over former title challenger Mei Yamaguchi.
With "Unstoppable" Angela Lee firmly in her field of vision, she has a final set of obstacles standing in her way. A victory over a longtime force like Ham will bolster her claim as the unquestioned contender.
However, don't expect the South Korean to go down without a fight. The warrior is missing a World Championship from her resume, and she has all the talent to take this tournament by storm and claim the missing piece of her incredible legacy.
Prepare yourself for this quarterfinal matchup of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix by watching the road taken in this video by ONE.
ONE: Empower will air live on all Bleacher Report platforms on Friday, September 3, at 7:00 a.m. EST/4:00 a.m. PST.
