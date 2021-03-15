ONE Championship: Eersel & Haida's Road to Fists of Fury III
ONE: Fists Of Fury III, a previously recorded event from Singapore, will help close out the event series for ONE Championship as they put a cap on the first quarter of 2021.
Helping to close that chapter will be a vital ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship main event.
"The Immortal" Regian Eersel will defend the gold against Mustapha "Dynamite" Haida in a long-awaited matchup of two sensational kickboxers.
The bout was initially slated for ONE: Unbreakable, but an injury to the challenger forced a pause to the meeting. Regardless, the two martial artists were always on a collision course, and now it will take place on March 19.
The bout will be Eersel's second defense of the crown. After winning the belt, Eersel had a rematch with Nieky Holzken to affirm his position as the best lightweight in the world. That is the true title that Haida is looking to snatch from the Surinamese star at ONE: Fists Of Fury III.
Haida is currently the #2-ranked lightweight contender in the division and has shown his incredible KO power throughout his career, with over half of his professional victories ending by knockout.
With this much firepower inside the Circle, the judges may not be needed.
Ahead of their bout, scheduled for five rounds, learn how each man made his way to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the main event spectacle. Watch this video from ONE to learn the roads they took to the main event.
Regian Eersel vs. Mustapha Haida | Road To ONE: FISTS OF FURY III
ONE: Fists Of Fury III will air on March 19 on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.