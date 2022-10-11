ONE Championship Announces Full Cards For ONE 162, ONE on Prime Video 3
The action will begin in the morning with ONE 162 with a three-bout lead card featuring the return of Eko Roni Saputra vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex in an exciting flyweight matchup. Saputra is on a six-bout win streak and continues to impress with a perfect 100% finishing rate.
Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex Silva will try to continue his climb back toward the top of the division against Cuban wrestling star Gustavo Balart. Following that mixed martial arts contest, flyweights Reece McLaren and Windson Ramos will step inside the Circle for their tussle.
The main card is also loaded with striking talent as former featherweight Muay Thai title challenger Jimmy Vienot returns against Niclas Larsen, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong battles Mohammed Boutasaa in a featherweight kickboxing war, and legendary lightweight kickboxer Nieky Holzken meets Islam Murtazaev.
ONE 162 will be capped off by a battle for the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship. China’s Zhang Peimian will meet Jonathan Di Bella to determine the new king of the division in the main event.
Later that day, ONE returns to Prime Video with an action-packed nine-bout slate that begins with the professional debut of Lea Bivins against the undefeated Noelle Grandjean. Muay Thai action follows with bantamweight Asa Ten Pow battling Mehdi Zatout and Amir Naseri exchanging leather with Taiki Naito in the flyweight division. Capping off the lead card will be the match for the inaugural ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship between Kade Ruotolo and Uali Kurzhev.
The main card will conclude the evening with three championship bouts, beginning with the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final between familiar foes Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon. Following their bout, the inaugural ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship will be determined between rising star Sinsamut Klinmee and ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel.
Finally, in the main event, John Lineker will defend his ONE Bantamweight World Championship for the first time against one of the fastest-rising stars in the sport, Fabricio Andrade. The brash youngster will get his opportunity after continually calling out the champion. The clash of Brazilian sluggers is one of the most exciting bouts on paper this fall and will close the show for ONE on Prime Video 3.
ONE 162 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com at 7 a.m. EST/4 a.m. PST on Friday, October 21.
Later that day in U.S. primetime, ONE on Prime Video 3 begins with lead card action at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
ONE 162
Zhang Peimian vs. Jonathan Di Bella (ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship)
Nieky Holzken vs. Islam Murtazaev (lightweight kickboxing)
Reece McLaren vs. Windson Ramos (flyweight mixed martial arts)
Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (featherweight kickboxing)
Alex Silva vs. Gustavo Balart (strawweight mixed martial arts)
Jimmy Vienot vs. Niclas Larsen (featherweight Muay Thai)
Leandro Issa vs. Artem Belakh (bantamweight mixed martial arts)
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex (flyweight mixed martial arts)
Chorfah Tor.Sangtiennoi vs. Denis Puric (flyweight Muay Thai)
ONE on Prime Video 3
John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade (ONE Bantamweight World Championship)
Regian Eersel vs. Sinsamut Klinmee (ONE Lightweight Muay Thai World Championship)
Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon (ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix)
Kim Jae Woong vs. Shamil Gasanov (featherweight mixed martial arts)
Jeremy Miado vs. Danial Williams (strawweight mixed martial arts)
Kade Ruotolo vs. Uali Kurzhev (ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Championship)
Amir Naseri vs. Taiki Naito
Asa Ten Pow vs. Mehdi Zatout
Lea Bivins vs. Noelle Grandjean
Kickboxing Legend Meets Muay Thai Megastar | Holzken vs. ParrWe throw it back to the legendary collision between kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken and Muay Thai great John Wayne Parr in 2021! Follow Nieky Holzken on Instag...
“Wonder Boy" is A SAVAGE 🔥🔥 Fabricio Andrade’s ONE HighlightsRelive all the insane moments from Brazilian beast and #2-ranked bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade’s unbeaten run in ONE so far!Follow Fabricio Andrade...
