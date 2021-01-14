ONE Championship Launches Bruce Lee Apparel
Celebrating 80 years of Bruce Lee's impact and influence on martial arts, ONE Championship, in conjunction with Bruce Lee LLC, has launched a limited-edition collection of apparel celebrating the iconic figure.
The co-branded ONE Championship x Bruce Lee collection features t-shirts, sweatpants, bomber jackets, and more.
Lee, born November 27, 1940, began his martial arts journey under his father's tutelage. Over time, Lee developed his own brand of karate, Jeet Kune Do, that combined the various aspects of other martial arts.
The influence Lee has had on the martial arts work can still be seen today on the global stage through the world's greatest martial arts athletes.
However, his impact went beyond the martial arts world itself.
Bruce Lee Retro Poster Raglan Tee
Lee was also a cultural phenomenon who took Hollywood by storm with his charismatic personality and mesmerizing martial arts action scenes in television and movies. His legacy endures today thanks to classic films such as Enter The Dragon and Game Of Death.
Unfortunately, the world lost him on July 20, 1973, at the young age of 32.
More than 40 years later, Lee's impact on the world is as evident as ever. He has impacted and inspired multiple generations. Now, thanks to the ONE Championship x Bruce Lee collection, fans from around the world can honor his legacy with premium apparel inspired by the legend himself.
You can purchase your favorite ONE x Bruce Lee collection item by visiting ONE.SHOP/BruceLee.
ONE.SHOP is the official online athleisure store of ONE Championship.