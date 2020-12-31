ONE Championship: 2020's Breakthrough Fighters

The 2020 ONE Championship campaign has come to an end, which has given everyone a chance to look back on the wild year that was.

A global pandemic highlighted the challenging year, but with strict protocols in place, ONE was able to continue to stage world-class events for fans around the globe. After the dust settled, three women came through with breakout performances on the global stage.

Here is a look at three of the top stars in 2020.

Ritu Phogat

Ritu Phogat

i.ytimg.com

"The Indian Tigress" made her mixed martial arts debut in November 2019, but 2020 put her on the map as a contender in the atomweight division.

Phogat is a gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games and entered ONE with her credentials putting a target on her back. She has done nothing but dominate since joining the promotion and went on a 3-0 run in 2020.

At ONE: King of the Jungle, Phogat dispatched Wu Chiao Chen. Once the quarantines ended, she returned in 2020 with back to back victories in October and December over Nou Srey Pov and Jomary Torres.

If Phogat continues her dominance, look for her to enter the discussion for the ONE Atomweight World Championship in 2021.

Denice Zamboanga

Denice Zamboanga

cdn.i-scmp.com

Speaking of atomweight title contenders, enter Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga.

The Filipina competed twice in 2020, in February and again in August. Both wins.

Zamboanga went to a decision against Mei Yamaguchi, cementing her status as the division's #1 contender at ONE: King of the Jungle. When Zamboanga returned, she was defending her spot and staying active against Watsyapinya Kaewkhong.

The swift victory via submission showed that the undefeated "Menace" is ready to compete for gold in the new year.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Allycia Rodrigues

cdn.onefc.com

There is no better way to announce yourself on the global stage than by taking the sport's top prize, and that's precisely what Allycia Hellen Rodrigues did in August.

The Brazilian made her ONE debut against Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship. It was not only a good debut performance, but it was a five-round showcase that established her position as best in the world.

It was the definition of a breakthrough performance.

Although Stamp was game and had her moments, Rodrigues turned up the tempo as the bout drew longer and won the action in the championship rounds. By taking the gold, Rodrigues put herself on the map and ushered in a new era.


Top Breakthrough Fighters Of 2020 | ONE Championship Awards www.youtube.com

