ONE Championship Battleground II

ONE Championship has announced its return on Friday, August 13, with ONE: Battleground II. The event, which has been previously recorded, will feature five mixed martial arts bouts.

At the top of the bill will be Eduard "Landslide" Folyang welcoming Zhang Lipeng to the Circle.

The debut match for Zhang offers him a massive opportunity against a former ONE Lightweight World Champion. The pivotal matchup in the lightweight division will position the winner for a possible contender's bout later this year.

Another World Champion will see action in the co-main event.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Alex "Little Rock" Silva returns to the Circle against Miao Li Tao, who hopes to knock-off the #5-ranked strawweight contender and jump into the official ONE athlete rankings.

Also in action, heavyweight striker extraordinaire Alain "The Panther" Ngalani meets undefeated Thomas Narmo in a matchup that will surely provide fireworks to be remembered.

In flyweight action, Eko Roni Saputra looks to build on his four-bout winning streak against China's Liu Peng Shuai. The Indonesian grappler has looked sensational as of late and can continue to make his case for flyweight contendership with another stoppage victory.

Opening the card will be a lightweight match between India's Rahul Raju and Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Nergui.

The previously recorded event can be seen on Friday, August 13 on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

ONE: Battleground II Card

Eduard Folayang vs. Zhang Lipeng

Alex Silva vs. Miao Li Tao

Thomas Narmo vs. Alain Ngalani

Eko Roni Saputra vs. Liu Peng Shuai

Otgonbaatar Nergui vs. Rahul Raju

