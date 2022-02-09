LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Fernandes, Lineker Exchange Heated Words Ahead Of ONE Bad Blood

one championship
ONE FC Bad Blood
ONE Championship
ONE Championship returns to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 11, with a heated rivalry between Brazilian legends atop the ONE: Bad Blood card.

ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes defends the gold against top-ranked contender John Lineker.

Fernandes has long been considered one of the pound-for-pound best in the world, and he has ruled the ONE bantamweight division for many years. Since making the jump to ONE, Lineker has looked exceptional as he continues his mission to become a World Champion.

Lineker earned his title bid after starting 3-0 inside the Circle with two highlight-reel knockouts. The performances not only caught the attention of fans around the globe but it also was taken in by his fellow countryman.

The war of words will turn into a war inside the Circle.

The two top bantamweights have thrilled fans for years but now get a chance to finally compete against one another. Two legendary names in mixed martial arts will compete for the ONE Bantamweight World Championship on the global stage. That is a sight that must be seen live.

Soon the talking will be over, and leather will be exchanged. Fernandes vs. Lineker is one of the year’s best bouts.

Hear from both men as they exchange words before their main event title tilt.

ONE: Bad Blood airs live on Friday, February 11. The action begins at 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST on ONE’s Facebook page before the main card begins on Bleacher Report platforms at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.

THE BAD BLOOD IS REAL 🤬 Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker

Bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes and #1 contender John Lineker have been exchanging HEATED words in the lead-up to their World Title clash at ONE: BAD BLO...
