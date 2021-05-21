ONE Championship: Atomweight Grand Prix Preview

mixed martial arts
Atomweight Grand Prix
pbs.twimg.com

ONE Championship is heading toward the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix on Friday, May 28, at ONE: Empower.

The stacked field of women competing will offer an exciting opening round of action. Still, there is perhaps no more anticipated quarterfinal than Denice "The Menace" Zamboanga taking on Seo Hee Ham.

Zamboanga enters the field as the #1-ranked atomweight contender in the division. She is a perfect 6-0 in her career and is coming off an impressive first-round submission win over Watsyapinya Kaewkhong.

But awaiting her is a true veteran of the sport and her most dangerous challenge to date.

Seo Hee Ham is an exciting, well-rounded athlete who has defeated a virtual who's who in the sport. She will be making her organizational debut on a six-bout win streak that has seen the South Korean contender add four KO/TKO's to her tally.

The matchup is a can't-miss contest. Not only will the Filipina get the most challenging test to date, but the meeting of two potential winners right out of the gate will guarantee to set the tone for the tournament.

Zamboanga vs. Ham could be a show-stealing affair that makes an entry into the shortlist of 2021's best match.

In this video compilation from ONE, witness all of Zamboanga's bouts in the organization to see what makes her an early favorite heading into the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.

EVERY Denice Zamboanga Fight In ONE Championship

ONE: Empower airs on B/R Live at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on Friday, May 28.

