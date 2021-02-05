Candidate List Announced for The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition
ONE Championship has released the candidate list for the inaugural season of "The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" that will begin airing later this year.
16 candidates will compete for a $250,000 contract to work under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for one year. But in order to win, they will have to compete in both business and athletic challenges.
The global cast will feature four candidates from the United States: Eugene Chung, Monica Millington, Nazee Sajedi, and Roman Wilson.
The American candidates also come from all walks of life. Chung will be the youngest cast member, Wilson is a former football star in the Ivy League, Sajedi is an aviation expert, and Millington is a successful entrepreneur.
"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" will begin to air in Asia on March 18 via AXN in multiple markets and will air in China on March 20 via ByteDance streams across various platforms.
The global premiere date is scheduled for June 2021.
The candidates, who come from 11 different countries from around the world, will get some assistance from the biggest names in martial arts. Demetrious Johnson, Angela Lee, Georges St-Pierre, and more will lend their advice and expertise to the cast during challenges.
The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition | Official Trailer
"The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition" Candidates:
Lara Pearl Alvarez, Philippines
Alvin Ang, Singapore
Irina Chadsey, Russia
Eugene Chung, United States
Teirra Kamolvattanavith, Thailand
Joy Koh, Singapore
Monica Millington, United States
Paulina Purnomowati, Indonesia
Jessica Ramella, Venezuela
Niraj Puran Rao, India
Nazee Sajedi, United States
Louie Sangalang, Philippines
Sho Takei, Japan
Clinton Tudor, New Zealand
Roman Wilson, United States
Kexin Ye, Germany
- Georges St-Pierre to Appear on The Apprentice: ONE ... ›
- Global Broadcast Partners Announced for The Apprentice: ONE ... ›
- The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition - Black Belt Magazine ›