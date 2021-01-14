ONE Championship: The Road to Unbreakable - Aoki vs Nakashima
The co-main event for ONE: Unbreakable on January 22 will feature two outstanding grapplers in a key ONE Championship lightweight battle.
Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya Aoki will attempt to make it three straight wins by toppling the incoming James Nakashima. By picking up a big win, the Japanese legend will put himself in a great position to get another title shot in 2021.
Aoki formerly reigned over the division on two separate occasions. He has been a staple of the division for nearly a decade and has etched his name in mixed martial arts history.
Nakashima, however, is looking to jump the line at lightweight by taking down a legend.
The Illinois native will be making his lightweight debut against the #4-ranked lightweight contender as he attempts to make an immediate impact in the division following a successful stint in the organization's welterweight division.
Nakashima's evolution as a martial artist was on display in his last outing thanks, in part, to his training with Team Petrosyan. As Nakashima continues to add more tools to his game, he becomes one of the biggest threats in ONE.
The lightweight division continues to grow and showcase its depth of talent, and this co-main event will be its first marquee matchup in 2021. The reigning king, Christian Lee, will have a keen eye on the outcome.
Watch both men's roads to ONE: Unbreakable to see how they got to this juncture for this outstanding lightweight affair.
Shinya Aoki vs. James Nakashima | Road To ONE: UNBREAKABLE www.youtube.com
ONE: Unbreakable airs live and free via the B/R Live app on January 22 at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST.
