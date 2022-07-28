Nong-O Predicts Knockout Over Liam Harrison At ONE on Prime Video 1
ONE Championship's arrival on Amazon Prime Video will be massive, partly because of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship title tilt on the main card.
ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will welcome Liam Harrison to the Circle for his latest title defense in what can only be described as an absolute banger.
Harrison earned his shot at the Thai legend with one of the most exciting martial arts bouts in history. Surviving two knockdowns in the first round, Harrison roared back with three of his own to defeat Muangthai PK.Saenchai by TKO.
Nong-O was paying attention and is keenly aware of the challenge the Brit brings into the Circle on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.
"I think Liam's skill set is very good. He is a strategist. He is a veteran fighter. If compared to me, our skills and experience are equivalent. [The result will] depend on our physical condition on the fight day and how well you prepare yourself, as well as a game plan in the Circle," Nong-O told ONE.
"Of course, Liam's most dangerous weapons are the punches and leg kicks. His powerful punches can knock you out in one blow. For his leg kicks, I've seen many of his opponents get knocked out by his leg kicks. I often study his techniques and trainings on YouTube, and I found he is a good striker."
The bantamweight king is a big fan of his latest challenger, even calling him his favorite Muay Thai athlete competing today.
But that level of respect has not given the Thai star rose-colored glasses. Nong-O has watched his videos to aid in preparation for the matchup on August 26.
Nong-O credits Harrison's power and technique but still believes he has the speed advantage inside the Circle. Along with his precision, Nong-O is anticipating an exciting bout for fans.
"For our World Title fight, I believe that both of us will go all out. And I am sure that it will end with a knockout, either for him or me. It depends on whose weapons will hit the target first," said Nong-O.
"He has heavy punches and kicks. I have them, too. Let's see who will do better in the Circle, and I am confident that the fight will end with a knockout, not a decision."
"To Liam, I will go all-out in our upcoming fight. You should prepare yourself well because I'm about to knock you out, for sure."
ONE on Prime Video 1 airs live on Prime Video on August 26 at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST.
Muay Thai LEGEND Nong-O’s MOST SAVAGE Highlights 🇹🇭👑🥊Feast your eyes on the BEST of bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Nong-O in ONE Championship, featuring his highlight-reel KNOCKOUT of Saemapetch and MORE!#ONECh...
- Casting Begins For Second Season Of The Apprentice ONE ... ›
- ONE Championship talks about plan on returning to the cage - Black ... ›
- ONE Championship: Unbreakable Card Announced - Black Belt ... ›