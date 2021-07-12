Best Referee Saves in ONE Championship
Referees are tasked with enforcing the rules and making the safety of athletes a priority during the action. In ONE's history, the men upholding those duties have had some spectacular saves.
The first sensational save in the video was by Mohamad Sulaiman. Mark Abelardo landed one of the best knockouts of 2021, but it was followed by one of the best referee saves of the year. The Filipino-Kiwi cracked Emilio Urrutia with an elbow, and before he could land a follow-up blow on the mat, Sulaiman dove in between the athletes to disallow any further damage.
Olivier Coste kept Ivan Kondratev from eating a finishing knee from Marat Grigorian. A brutal body shot doubled Kondratev over, and Coste moved in to signal the end. The timing was perfect. His intervention pushed Grigorian just off-center enough that his knee missed.
The fascinating highlights feature three more amazing saves by referee intervention.
See saves during bouts featuring Honorio Banario, Adrian Mattheis, and Leandro Ataides. You can enjoy the incredible ending strikes as well as the referee's moving in with perfect timing.
While the authority in the cage is often unheralded, this is a perfect time to revel in one of the most challenging jobs in all of martial arts. Performing at the highest level is not just for the athletes.
Enjoy five of the most incredible saves by the third man in the Circle, courtesy of ONE.
CRAZIEST Referee Saves In ONE History 🤯ONE's referees put their bodies ON THE LINE 😤 Relive the CRAZIEST ref saves in The Home Of Martial Arts, including Mohamad Sulaiman's INCREDIBLE interventio...
- ONE Championship: Top 5 MMA Bouts of 2020 - Black Belt Magazine ›
- Former UFC Fighters Struggle in ONE Championship - Black Belt ... ›
- ONE Championship: All-Women's Card at Empower on May 28th ... ›