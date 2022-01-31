2022 Schedule For ONE Championship

LIST YOUR SCHOOL
On Monday, January 31, ONE Championship unveiled its 2022 event calendar, featuring 24 planned events from start to finish.

The first two events are already in the books and helped begin 2022 with a bang. ONE: Heavy Hitters and ONE: Only The Brave set the stage in January that the rest of the slate now has to follow.

While the press release revealed the 24-event slate, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made it known that more events are being worked on for this year.

“We are thrilled to announce our 2022 live event calendar for ONE Championship. We have 24 blockbuster events scheduled so far, with more to come. We will continue to showcase the absolute best in World Championship talent, martial arts skill, and entertainment value,” said Sityodtong.

Many premier bouts are already signed for the first quarter events.

On Friday, February 11, Bibiano Fernandes defends the ONE Bantamweight World Championship against John Lineker in an all-Brazilian battle between two heated rivals at ONE: Bad Blood. Also on the bill, heavyweights Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko compete for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title.

All eyes are fixed upon the organization’s tenth-anniversary event, ONE X, on Saturday, March 26.

Already announced are three sensational World Championship bouts, the final of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, and a jaw-dropping mixed rules megafight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

2022 is shaping up to be a historic year for ONE as they lead the charge for martial arts competitions around the globe.

Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson | Special Rules SUPER-FIGHT

TWO GOATs. FOUR ROUNDS. ONE special rules SUPER-FIGHT. Worlds collide on 5 December when Muay Thai superstar Rodtang squares off with mixed martial arts grea...
