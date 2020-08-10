ONE Championship Ranks in Top 10 Most Engaging Sports Profiles on Facebook

mixed martial arts
www.khon2.com

ONE Championship, Asia's largest sports media property, can hang its hat on being one of the most engaged sports brands of 2020.

Socialbakers, a social media analytics company, released the Top 10 Most Engaging Sports Profiles on Facebook Worldwide from the first half of the year, and ONE was the only martial arts representative. Seven of the ten spots on the list featured soccer organizations. With just over 46 million interactions, ONE checked-in at #8 on the list.

ONE edged out the National Basketball Association (NBA), the only U.S.-based sports organization on the list.

Socialbakers Top 10 scontent-dfw5-2.xx.fbcdn.net

The martial arts promotion brings fans top-notch mixed martial arts as well as kickboxing and Muay Thai through their ONE Super Series action. ONE brings their events to fans free-to-air via various international broadcast deals and through their digital channels. In America, the B/R Live app airs ONE events live and free.

The list showcases the international flavor of sports and how it can bring fans together through the tough times we are currently living in. Martial arts plays a significant role in crossing borders to accomplish that task. ONE's presence on the international scene has helped cultivate a community of fans who actively engage with the product.

As ONE ramps up their event schedule for the remainder of 2020, fans can expect even more content to engage with through their social media pages. Their next two events will occur on August 14 and 21 and be entitled ONE: No Surrender II and ONE: No Surrender III, respectively.

Martial arts fans show how engaged they are not only with ONE but with like-minded fans across the globe.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the world largest magazine of martial arts.

Demetrious Johnson - Mixed-Martial Arts Superstar

one championship

Talks About Being a Smaller Fighter in a Combat Sport Ruled by Giants

At first glance, most people — most martial artists, even — will zero in on the smaller person in any fight and deem him or her to be at a distinct disadvantage. It's a natural tendency to draw this conclusion based on obvious attributes such as height, weight and reach. However, that tendency does not always lead to accurate conclusions.

Keep Reading Show less

Lewis Breaks Record for Most Heavyweight Knockouts in UFC History

mixed martial arts
image-cdn.essentiallysports.com

The Beast scored a historic knockout at UFC 254.

Derrick Lewis has gained a large following for his impressive knockouts and unforgettable one-liners in post-fight interviews. The biggest opportunity of his career came in the form of a title shot against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, but Lewis would lose the fight by rear-naked choke. This defeat was followed by another loss at the hands of Junior dos Santos, but now Lewis is riding a three-fight win streak and a historic accomplishment back into title contention.

Keep Reading Show less

World Junior Taekwondo Championships Postponed

tae kwon do
media.mehrnews.com

World Taekwondo, the governing body of Olympic style taekwondo, announced it will be canceling this year's junior world championships due to health and medical concerns. The event was to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria which will instead now host the 2022 junior world championships.

Keep Reading Show less

The Top 5 Professional Athletes Who Studied Martial Arts

martial arts
martialartsactionmovies.com

These superstars in other sports can attribute some of their success to martial arts training.

Many professional athletes have supplemented their training by practicing a variety of different martial arts styles. The full-body workout, coordination development, and stress outlet of martial arts training is appealing to them. This list breaks down the top five non-combat athletes to practice martial arts based off of their achievements in their sport. The rankings are not determined by each athlete's martial arts abilities.

Keep Reading Show less
Free Bruce Lee Guide
Have you ever wondered how Bruce Lee’s boxing influenced his jeet kune do techniques? Read all about it in this free guide.
Don’t miss a thing Subscribe to Our Newsletter