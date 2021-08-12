Alex Silva vs. Miao Li Tao Meet in Battleground II Co-Main Event

Strawweights will take center stage at the next ONE Championship event when former divisional king Alex "Little Rock" Silva meets Miao Li Tao in the co-main event of ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The #5-ranked strawweight contender is looking to make another push up the ladder by knocking off the Chinese athlete. Silva has been a mainstay of the division and is coming off of razor-thin decision losses to the elite.

However, Miao is hoping to steal his position within the rankings and show himself to be one of the top dogs at strawweight.

The Beijing resident got back in the win column at ONE on TNT III in a rematch against Ryuto Sawada. Last October, the two talented warriors battled, but an immediate rematch saw Miao even the series with a more dominant performance.

Against Silva, Miao will need to be wary of his elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and try to keep himself out of danger. The intricacies of each man's game will make this match a thinking man's matchup.

The victory earned him a massive opportunity against Silva that could lead him to a breakthrough performance.

The co-main event is sure to be exciting based on the two sensational martial artists' skill sets. However, the clash of career trajectories makes it all the more intriguing. Silva is trying to hold on to his position while Miao is looking to take it and begin a new era.

The result will have a direct impact on the title picture and reverberate throughout the division.

ONE: Battleground II airs on Friday, August 13, at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST on all Bleacher Report platforms.

INSANE SCRAMBLES 😱 Miao Li Tao vs. Ryuto Sawada Was MADNESS

Before Chinese warrior Miao Li Tao SQUARES OFF with former strawweight king Alex Silva at ONE: BATTLEGROUND II, relive his WILD mixed martial arts battle aga...
In a White Belt Minute

brazilian jiu jitsu
White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

The History of the Belt (grading and ranking) in Martial Arts

martial arts history
Martial arts belts

Grading- ranking in martial arts varies from skill to skill and from style to style although for all of them it defines the degree of the disciple's knowledge. The general rule is that the knowledge a master has is formed into a system and certain style in order to transfer it to his disciples. The history of ranking is very long and it has been following the appearance of particular skills, and the current ranking system (belt -kyu, Dan) which appeared shortly after World War II has spread quickly worldwide and was accepted in almost all of styles.

Judo Blog: More on the Olympics & Two Upcoming Tournaments

judo
Jessica Klimkait
www.judoinside.com

Canada has sent judokas to each Olympics since the sport debuted in 1964 in Tokyo — except for 1980 when Canada boycotted the Games in Moscow. Going into these Games, Canada had won five Olympic medals in judo — all by men. And despite sending an average of six judokas to the Olympics each year, it could never bring home multiple medals in a Games. Until this year.

