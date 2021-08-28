ONE Battleground III Recap
ONE Championship closed out their August slate with ONE: Battleground III, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, on Friday, August 27.
The main event pitted two of the top pound-for-pound ONE Super Series athletes against one another in a featherweight Muay Thai affair, which lived up to the billing. The remaining five bouts were mixed martial arts bouts and helped thrill the worldwide audience with an array of battles.
Let's jump back into the action and recap what transpired at ONE: Battleground III.
The main event between two of the world's best pound-for-pound strikers lived up to the hype. Donning the four-ounce gloves for the first time, Sitthichai was able to adapt back to Muay Thai seamlessly. The speed of the #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender offered up problems, but the in-match adjustments helped Sitthichai to capitalize later in the contest.
It was a closely contested battle all the way through, but a final-round surge by Sittihchai pushed him past Tawanchai on two of the three scorecards for the split decision nod. The victory could earn him a title shot against Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy later in 2021.
Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke survived an early push by the debuting Banma Duoji, showing his veteran savvy inside the Circle. As the young gun slowed, the striking specialist began letting his hands go and earned a second-round TKO finish to get back in the win column and start another push up the ranks.
"The Hunter" Xie Wei continues his rampage with a third-straight TKO finish. The Chinese athlete scored a third-round body shot that crashed into Dae Hwan Kim's liver and shut him down. With three straight wins, Xie will soon be eyeing the division's upper echelon as he tries to break into the official ONE athlete rankings.
In a battle to become an alternate for the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix, Jenelyn Olsim and Bi Nguyen battled back-and-forth for three rounds. In the end, it was Olsim who picked up the critical victory by split decision. Both women were able to display their growing ground games, but the former strawweight's atomweight debut went as planned to give her a shot at entering the biggest women's tournament in martial arts history.
Song Min Jong and Tial Thang had a cracking bantamweight contest that went to the scorecards, and for the first time, Thang was on the wrong end. Song Min Jong handed him his first loss, but it was not without its struggles as Thang showed himself well. The South Korean picked up his first victory on the main roster by showing the improvements he has made through the ONE Warrior Series.
In the opening contest, it was a short night for Purev Otgonjargal, who ousted Ben Royale in under a minute. The heavy hands went to work and scored the knockout for the Mongolian to kick start the evening with a big bang.
