ONE: Battleground Recap

ONE Championship kickstarted their second-half of 2021 on Friday, July 30, with a thrilling six-bout slate at ONE: Battleground that saw a new World Champion crowned on the global stage.

On the undercard, five mixed martial arts bouts helped to round out the action and saw two fan-favorites pick-up key victories while two new faces got the evening started by showing how bright the future is in The Home of Martial Arts.

Want to relive all of the action from ONE: Battleground? Enjoy this recap from another strong outing by some of the world's greatest martial arts athletes.

Main Event: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Main Event

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym

Prajanchai Winner by Majority Decision

Round 5 - 3:00

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym took the mantle and the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship with a majority decision victory over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. The Thai star edged out the legend in his ONE Super Series debut with a performance showing off his speed and power.

However, Sam-A did not go quietly into the night. The now former champion surged in the championship rounds, but it was just a little too late. He still reigns over the kickboxing division as its strawweight king, but after ONE: Battleground, it is Prajanchai who stands atop the Muay Thai World.

Full Card

Aung La N Sang vs. Leandro Ataides

Aung La N Sang Winner by UKO

Ryuto Sawada vs. Gustavo Balart

Balart Winner by Unanimous Decision

Ritu Phogat vs. Lin Heqin

Phogat Winner by Unanimous Decision

Chen Rui vs. Jeremy Pacatiw

Pacatiw Winner by Unanimous Decision

Victoria Lee vs. Wang Luping

Lee Winner by Submission

Leandro Ataides may have trained with Reinier De Ridder in preparation for his meeting with Aung La N Sang, but the Myanmar superstar proved he had been hard at work as well. After a takedown, "The Burmese Python" worked back to his feet and then used his power punching to put away Ataides with a huge first-round knockout.

Gustavo Balart and Ryuto Sawada went the full three rounds in their exciting strawweight affair. Balart outlasted the Japanese athlete down the stretch with constant pressure and a strong top game.

Ritu Phogat proved that a single loss would not deter her in his return to the Circle. The Indian wrestling queen dominated Lin Heqin and snapped her 11-match winning streak as Phogat moved back into the win column. The impressive performance will give new momentum to "The Indian Tigress" as she eyes a strong finish to the year.

Team Lakay's next wave of talent may be the best yet. Jeremy Pacatiw made his ONE debut with a thrilling three-round decision over Chen Rui. The two had a fun, action-packed bout, but the Filipino did enough in the early stages to ward off a late-charging Chen.

In the opening bout, Victoria Lee wasted no time in ousting Wang Luping in their atomweight meeting. The talented teen stormed out from the start of the bout and established dominant positions against the Chinese athlete. In just over three minutes of work, Lee got a mounted triangle-armbar and the tap.

The Muay Thai WAR Between Sam-A & Prajanchai 

The legendary Sam-A put his strawweight Muay Thai crown on the line against rising phenom Prajanchai in the main event of ONE: BATTLEGROUND!#ONEBattleground ...
THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

entertainment
Fast and Furious
www.indiewire.com

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Keep Reading Show less

Olympics: Japan Sets Record, Krpalek Wins 2nd Gold As Riner Falls

news
Lukas Krpalek Judo
cdn.cnn.com

The Czech Republic's Lukas Krpalek put himself in the history books Friday when he became only the third judoka to ever win Olympic gold medals in two different weight categories claiming the men's +100 kg division in Tokyo. Krpalek, who won the under 100 kg class at the 2016 Rio Olympics, hit a throw with time running out in the finals against Georgia's Guram Tushishvili and went into a hold down to pin Tushishvili for the full point to earn his second Olympic championship. Meanwhile, two-time defending +100 kg champion Teddy Riner of France, considered by some the greatest judoka in history, was upset in the quarter finals and had to settle for the bronze.

On the women's side, Akira Sone helped Japan break its own record for most judo gold medals in a single Olympics when she claimed her country's ninth gold of the tournament capturing the women's +78 kg division against Cuba's Idalys Ortiz. The win came in somewhat anticlimactic fashion as no throws were landed and Ortiz lost on penalties in overtime.

WAKO Fully Recognized by the International Olympic Committee

sport karate
WAKO IOC
live.staticflickr.com

The World Association of Kickboxing Organizations was recognized along with five other organizations at the 138th session of the International Olympic Committee.

July 20th became a significant day in sport karate history last week, when WAKO received official recognition by the IOC. This is a major step in the right direction for a league that hopes to one day bring sport martial arts to the Olympics to join other art forms like Taekwondo and Judo. WAKO is predominantly based in Europe and is focused on kickboxing and point fighting, but their events consistently draw competitors from other continents and their forms and weapons participation has steadily increased in recent years. The recognition granted at the recent IOC meeting was specifically for the sport of kickboxing.

Keep Reading Show less