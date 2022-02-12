LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE: Bad Blood Recap

one championship
ONE Bad Blood
ONE Championship

ONE Championship brought ten exciting bouts to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, February 11, at ONE: Bad Blood.

A new champion was crowned at night's end, but fun bouts filled the card before the main event. Fans were treated to four total finishes among other well-fought battles on the global stage.

Miss anything? Let’s journey back to “The Lion City” for a recap of all of the action.

Main Event: Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko

Main Event

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko

Malykhin Winner by Knockout

Round 2 - 3:42

Anatoly Malykhin continued his knockout streak with a second-round KO over Kirill Grishenko to claim the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship. The Russian behemoth keeps his unbeaten record clean and added another KO to his 100% finishing rate.

Malykhin is supremely confident, and his claim to being the best heavyweight in the world grows stronger by the day.

The win sets up a unification bout against Arjan Bhullar, the current ONE Heavyweight World Champion, later in 2022. This heavyweight title tilt should be one of 2022’s premier bouts.

Full Card

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Mongkolpetch Petchyindee

Haggerty Winner by Unanimous Decision

Chen Rui vs. Mark Abelardo

Chen Winner by Unanimous Decision

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jihin Radzuan

Raduzan Winner by Unanimous Decision

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Woo Sung Hoon

Woo Winner by Knockout

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs. Danial Williams

Williams Winner by Knockout

Dustin Joynson vs. Hugo Cunha

Joynson Winner by Split Decision

Lin Heqin vs. Bi Nguyen

Heqin Winner by Unanimous Decision

Thomas Narmo vs. Odie Delaney

Delaney Winner by Submission

Sunoto vs. Tial Thang

No Contest

Jonathan Haggerty shined in the co-main event with a dazzling performance against #4-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Mongkolpetch Petchyindee. The Brit got off to a hot start before slowing down in the second frame, but he rebounded quickly to take the third round and the unanimous decision. The #2-ranked contender may have put himself back in line for a third title bout against Rodtang this year.

Flyweight Woo Sung Hoon made an impactful ONE debut with an 18-second knockout over Yodkaikaew Fairtex. The South Korean leveled the Thai with an overhand right and followed up on the ground to get the stoppage. Woo’s performance will thrust him right into the mix in the stacked division.

Danial Williams made his ONE debut in 2021 against Rodtang in a thrilling Muay Thai bout. Fast forward a year later, the Aussie dropped to strawweight for a mixed martial arts tilt against his idol, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke. A beautiful body shot KO continued his ascent to stardom as one of the most exciting athletes on the planet, and in the process, he retired the former World Champion.

At heavyweight, American Odie Delaney put himself on the map with his debut victory over Thomas Narmo. The American Top Team product took the action to the mat and quickly submitted the Norwegian. Do not be surprised if Delaney is competing in high-stakes battles atop the card with another strong performance or two.

BRUTAL! Anatoly Malykhin CRUSHES Kirill Grishenko To Claim ONE Gold 🇷🇺🏆

A show-stopping KNOCKOUT finished the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Title showdown between undefeated Russian powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin and Belarusian beas...

Woo Sung Hoon 🇰🇷 SHOCKS Muay Thai SENSATION Yodkaikaew Fairtex

A lightning-quick KNOCKOUT finished the flyweight mixed martial arts clash between South Korean debutant Woo Sung Hoon and Muay Thai sensation Yodkaikaew Fai...

NASTY RARE SUBMISSION 🤯 Thomas Narmo vs. Odie Delaney

The heavyweight MMA collision between Norwegian juggernaut Thomas Narmo and American beast Odie Delaney ended with an insane submission! #ONEBadBlood #ONECha...
