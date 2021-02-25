ONE Championship: Atomweight World Grand Prix Announced
ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong has announced the eight participants for the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix.
The tournament will determine the #1 contender to "Unstoppable" Angela Lee and the ONE Atomweight World Championship.
Revealed in a post to Facebook, Sityodtong said, "Bar none, it is the single greatest female world grand prix in the history of martial arts. The ultimate winner will earn the right to face off against current ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee in November for all of the marbles."
The eight participants are Alyse Anderson (5-1), Itsuki Hirata (7-0), Denice Zamboanga (8-0), Alyona Rassohyna (13-4), Ritu Phogat (4-0), Seo Hee Ham (23-8), Stamp Fairtex (5-1), and Meng Bo (17-5).
Three of the current top-five ranked contenders, per ONE's official rankings, will compete in the Grand Prix. The esteemed list also features the ONE debut of South Korea's Seo Hee Ham and two of the hottest undefeated talents in Itsuki Hirata and Ritu Phogat.
The woman who comes out of the tournament victorious will have earned their shot at Lee as the eight-woman bracket is stacked with talent from around the world. The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix could be the tournament of the year in mixed martial arts action.
The atomweight division is on fire, and these eight women will continue to showcase the talent and depth of the weight class in an exciting battle to earn their title shot. Everything will be on the line as they progress from the quarter-finals to the semi-finals and, ultimately, the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix final.
The first-round matchups will be revealed at a later date.
The ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix will begin on May 28.