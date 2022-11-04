ONE Announces Full Card on Prime Video 4
As previously announced, two title tilts will headline the action. In the co-main event, Joseph Lasiri will challenge ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Then Kiamrian Abbasov will put his ONE Welterweight World Championship on the line against Christian Lee in the night’s final contest.
The main card will also feature the return of Cosmo Alexandre to the ONE Championship stage. The dynamic striker will see Juan Cervantes across the Circle from him in their welterweight Muay Thai battle. The main card also includes two bantamweight mixed martial arts bouts with Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong.
The lead card action is just as strong as Jonathan Haggerty returns to action against Vladimir Kuzmin in a bantamweight Muay Thai contest in the featured lead card bout. Lightweight Muay Thai strikers Liam Nolan and Eddie Abasolo will also showcase their skills in the “Art of Eight Limbs” on the lead card.
Ruslan Emilbek Uulu makes a quick return to the Circle against Isi Fitikefu in the welterweight division. Finally, American grappling star Danielle Kelly takes on Mariia Molchanova in an atomweight submission grappling matchup.
The action gets underway live and free on Prime Video for U.S. and Canada Amazon Prime members on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
ONE On Prime Video 4 Main Card
●ONE Welterweight World Championship: Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Christian Lee
●ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Joseph Lasiri
●Bibiano Fernandes vs. Stephen Loman
●Cosmo Alexandre vs. Juan Cervantes
●Kevin Belingon vs. Kim Jae Woong
ONE on Prime Video 4 Lead Card
●Jonathan Haggerty vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
●Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Isi Fitikefu
●Danielle Kelly vs. Mariia Molchanova
●Liam Nolan vs. Eddie Abasolo
REVENGE! 👑 Christian Lee Reclaims the ONE Lightweight World Title
