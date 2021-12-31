ONE Announces Full Card For ONE Only The Brave
Asia’s largest sports media property previously announced the main event for the card for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship between Kirill Grishenko and Anatoly Malykhin. Now they have packed the card with 11 additional bouts that cannot be missed.
Joining the heavyweight title tilt on the main card will be five sensational bouts, including the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.
#1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian meets #4-ranked Chingiz Allazov while familiar foes Sitthichai and Davit Kiria meet in the other semifinal bout. On the lead card, Smokin’ Jo Nattawut will take on Dovydas Rimkus in an alternate bout should they be called upon for the final later in 2022.
After the semifinals conclude, featherweight mixed martial arts contenders Tang Kai and Kim Jae Woong collide in a pivotal battle to see who can position themselves as Thanh Le’s next title threat.
In the featured lead card contest, strawweight title hopefuls Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks meet. The winner of the bout will undoubtedly make themselves known as the next contender for Joshua Pacio and the ONE Strawweight World Championship.
There are plenty more highlights to be had throughout the card. ONE: Only The Brave promises to be one of 2022’s most exciting cards.
ONE: Only The Brave will air on YouTube on Friday, January 28.
ONE: Only The Brave Full Card
ONE Interim Heavyweight Championship: Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko
Tang Kai vs. Kim Jae Woong
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinal: Marat Grigorian vs. Chingiz Allazov
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinal: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria
Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Zhang Lipeng
Rade Opacic vs. Françesko Xhaja
Hiroba Minowa vs. Jarred Brooks
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Alternate: Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Dovydas Rimkus
Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wang Shuo
Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zebaztian Kadestam
Anderson Silva vs. Paul Elliott
Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell