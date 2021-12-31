LIST YOUR SCHOOL
ONE Announces Full Card For ONE Only The Brave

news
ONE FC Only the Brave
ONE Championship
On Friday, January 28, ONE Championship will deliver a loaded 12-bout event entitled ONE: Only The Brave.

Asia’s largest sports media property previously announced the main event for the card for the ONE Interim Heavyweight World Championship between Kirill Grishenko and Anatoly Malykhin. Now they have packed the card with 11 additional bouts that cannot be missed.

Joining the heavyweight title tilt on the main card will be five sensational bouts, including the semifinals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

#1-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian meets #4-ranked Chingiz Allazov while familiar foes Sitthichai and Davit Kiria meet in the other semifinal bout. On the lead card, Smokin’ Jo Nattawut will take on Dovydas Rimkus in an alternate bout should they be called upon for the final later in 2022.

After the semifinals conclude, featherweight mixed martial arts contenders Tang Kai and Kim Jae Woong collide in a pivotal battle to see who can position themselves as Thanh Le’s next title threat.

In the featured lead card contest, strawweight title hopefuls Hiroba Minowa and Jarred Brooks meet. The winner of the bout will undoubtedly make themselves known as the next contender for Joshua Pacio and the ONE Strawweight World Championship.

There are plenty more highlights to be had throughout the card. ONE: Only The Brave promises to be one of 2022’s most exciting cards.

ONE: Only The Brave will air on YouTube on Friday, January 28.

ONE: Only The Brave Full Card

ONE Interim Heavyweight Championship: Anatoly Malykhin vs. Kirill Grishenko

Tang Kai vs. Kim Jae Woong

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinal: Marat Grigorian vs. Chingiz Allazov

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinal: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria

Ruslan Emilbek Uulu vs. Zhang Lipeng

Rade Opacic vs. Françesko Xhaja

Hiroba Minowa vs. Jarred Brooks

ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix Alternate: Smokin’ Jo Nattawut vs. Dovydas Rimkus

Tatsumitsu Wada vs. Wang Shuo

Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Zebaztian Kadestam

Anderson Silva vs. Paul Elliott

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell

