Two Massive Bouts Announced for ONE on Prime Video 5
Roberto Soldic will make his highly anticipated promotional debut against undefeated Murad Ramazanov in a welterweight showdown. The signing on Soldic rocked the world of mixed martial arts earlier this year, and the Croatian star will finally set foot inside the Circle.
Ramazanov’s undefeated record includes three victories in ONE, including a decision victory over former titleholder Zebaztian Kadestam. The 26-year-old will now get an opportunity to put a big stamp on his bid for a title shot by knocking off one of the hottest stars in the sport.
Also announced, the long-awaited atomweight unification showdown between ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and ONE Interim Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Janet Todd will take place.
Rodrigues stepped away from competition when she announced her pregnancy and gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in 2021. In her absence, ONE established an interim championship bout that Todd won to become a two-sport queen as she already held the ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.
The unification collision will clear the waters of who is the real champion and simply be a standout battle between two atomweight warriors inside the Circle. Muay Thai will again take center stage with its four-ounce gloves and deliver a brilliant title tilt.
The Mall of Asia Arena hosts two big events to close the year as ONE finally gets back on the road. Stay tuned as more bouts for the December 3 event are announced.
Allycia Hellen Rodrigues SHOCKED THE WORLD Against Stamp Fairtex 😱Relive the SHOCKING clash between Brazilian striking ace Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and former two-sport ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex for the ONE Women's A...
