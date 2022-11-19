ONE on Prime Video 6 Adds Three Marquee Striking Bouts
Joining the marquee will be a flyweight title tilt in the flyweight kickboxing division. ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi steps into the Circle against Superlek Kiatmoo9. It will be a rematch of their 2021 matchup as both men hope for a clear result to end any debate lingering over the first meeting.
In a bantamweight Muay Thai banger, Brit Liam Harrison returns to exchange leather with Pongsiri PK.Saenchai. Pongsiri will be out to exact a little revenge for his teammate, Muangthai PK.Saenchai, who Harrison defeated earlier in 2022.
The third matchup announced for the event takes place in the strawweight Muay Thai division. In January 2022, Anna “Supergirl” Jaroonsak met Ekaterina Vandaryeva that ended with a controversial split decision. The Belarusian shined and nearly finished the Thai star but was unable to put her away. In the end, Supergirl got the nod on the scorecards to the dismay of many.
Now they will have a chance to settle that score at ONE on Prime Video 6. As both women try to make their way up the ranks, ending this feud will help propel them forward in the division.
2023 is already getting set to start with a bang with these five jaw-dropping matchups. ONE on Prime Video 6 looks to start the year off with one of the best cards fans will see throughout the entire calendar year.
ONE on Prime Video 6 airs on Prime Video live and free for all Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States and Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, January 13.