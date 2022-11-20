ONE 164 Pacio vs. Brooks Full Card Announced
The main card had been previously announced with the inclusion of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Final between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari, Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong, and Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang. However, the lead card is just as packed with talent and excitement.
The evening’s action will get kickstarted by a strawweight barnburner between Jenelyn Olsim and Meng Bo. The power won’t stop as heavyweights “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov take to the Circle in the following contest. Then former title contender Lara Fernandez returns for an atomweight Muay Thai contest against Dangkongfah Banchamek.
In the next battle, Drex Zamboanga will welcome the winner of ONE Warrior Series: Philippines to the organization. The reality television series will reward the winner with an official ONE contract, and they will debut on the lead card in Manila. The bantamweight mixed martial arts contest could have significant implications in the division.
In the featured lead card spot, Tagir Khalilov meets Chorfah Tor.Santiennoi in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup. The final lead card battle will help keep the fire burning inside the Mall of Asia Arena before the loaded main card begins at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT.
ONE 164: Pacio Vs. Brooks Full Card
ONE Strawweight World Championship: Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks
ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon
Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari
Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong
Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang
Tagir Khalilov vs. Chorfah Tor.Santiennoi
ONE Warrior Series: Philippines Winner vs. Drex Zamboanga
Lara Fernandez vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek
Jasur Mirzamukhamedov vs. Oumar Kane
Jenelyn Olsim vs. Meng Bo
ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks airs live and free on watch.onefc.com on Saturday, December 3, at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT.
He’s UNTOUCHABLE ⚡️🔥 Jarred Brooks’ EXPLOSIVE Fighting StyleRelive every thrilling moment from #1-ranked strawweight MMA contender Jarred Brooks' dominant run in ONE Championship so far! Follow Jared Brooks on Instagr...
- The 5 Kung Fu Animal Styles of the Chinese Martial Arts ›
- The Top 5 Anthony Pettis Moments ›
- Emotional Fight Night for UFC Fighter Walt Harris ›