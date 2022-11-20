LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

ONE 164 Pacio vs. Brooks Full Card Announced

one championship
Jarred Brooks
images.tapology.com
Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio will finally throw down at ONE 164 on Saturday, December 3, but now the entire card has been set for ONE Championship’s return to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

The main card had been previously announced with the inclusion of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix Final between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari, Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong, and Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang. However, the lead card is just as packed with talent and excitement.

The evening’s action will get kickstarted by a strawweight barnburner between Jenelyn Olsim and Meng Bo. The power won’t stop as heavyweights “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane and Jasur Mirzamukhamedov take to the Circle in the following contest. Then former title contender Lara Fernandez returns for an atomweight Muay Thai contest against Dangkongfah Banchamek.

In the next battle, Drex Zamboanga will welcome the winner of ONE Warrior Series: Philippines to the organization. The reality television series will reward the winner with an official ONE contract, and they will debut on the lead card in Manila. The bantamweight mixed martial arts contest could have significant implications in the division.

In the featured lead card spot, Tagir Khalilov meets Chorfah Tor.Santiennoi in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup. The final lead card battle will help keep the fire burning inside the Mall of Asia Arena before the loaded main card begins at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT.

ONE 164: Pacio Vs. Brooks Full Card

ONE Strawweight World Championship: Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix Final: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Panpayak Jitmuangnon

Brandon Vera vs. Amir Aliakbari

Geje Eustaquio vs. Hu Yong

Jeremy Pacatiw vs. Tial Thang

Tagir Khalilov vs. Chorfah Tor.Santiennoi

ONE Warrior Series: Philippines Winner vs. Drex Zamboanga

Lara Fernandez vs. Dangkongfah Banchamek

Jasur Mirzamukhamedov vs. Oumar Kane

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Meng Bo

ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks airs live and free on watch.onefc.com on Saturday, December 3, at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT.

He’s UNTOUCHABLE ⚡️🔥 Jarred Brooks’ EXPLOSIVE Fighting Style

Relive every thrilling moment from #1-ranked strawweight MMA contender Jarred Brooks' dominant run in ONE Championship so far! Follow Jared Brooks on Instagr...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.