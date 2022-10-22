ONE 162 Recap
ONE Championship began their October 21 doubleheader with ONE 162: Zhang vs. Di Bella. The nine-bout card got the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur jumping with martial arts action.
At night’s end, a new ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion was crowned. However, the other eight bouts set the course within their own divisions following excellent performances from newcomers and contenders alike.
If you want to relive the action or catch up on what you missed, here is your recap of ONE 162.
Zhang Peimian vs. Jonathan Di Bella
Di Bella Winner by Unanimous Decision
Round 5 - 3:00
Zhang Peimian started strong, but it was the Italian-Canadian who landed the match-altering blow to grab the vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship. After four rounds of competitive action, everything was on the line in the fifth and final frame. As Zhang evaded a cross-hook combination, he could not escape the left head kick that followed and put him to the canvas.
Although Zhang did make the referee’s count, the knockdown made it a clear 10-8 round that tipped the scales of the match to Di Bella. All three judges concurred, and Di Bella collected the title in his ONE debut. The Italian-Canadian continued to be perfect in his kickboxing career and jumped onto the global stage with a star-making performance.
Full Card
Reece McLaren vs. Windson Ramos
McLaren Winner by TKO
Constantin Rusu vs. Islam Murtazaev
Rusu Winner by Unanimous Decision
Alex Silva vs. Gustavo Balart
Balart Winner by Split Decision
Jimmy Vienot vs. Niclas Larsen
Vienot Winner by Unanimous Decision
Eko Roni Saputra vs. Yodkaikaew Fairtex
Saputra Winner by Submission
Leandro Issa vs. Artem Belakh
Belakh Winner by Unanimous Decision
Tagir Khalilov vs. Denis Puric
Puric Winner by Unanimous Decision
Ben Wilhelm vs. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu
Emilbek Uulu Winner by Submission
With John Wayne Parr in his corner, Reece McLaren’s striking looks better than ever. The longtime flyweight contender put away Windson Ramos in the second round and continued to show he is improving in his quest to capture the title. If McLaren can continue his advancement in the striking department, he will be a massive threat to everyone.
Constantin Rusu outworked Islam Murtazaev during their catchweight Muay Thai contest. His pressure did enough to stifle Murtazaev on the scorecards. The victory keeps Rusu perfect in ONE competition and makes him one of the top athletes in the lightweight division.
Gustavo Balart used his submission defense and striking power to edge Alex Silva by split decision. Balart had to escape some tight positions on the ground against one of the division’s best grapplers, and when he returned to his feet, he was not shy in trying to unload big power punches. It marks his second straight defeat of a former champion and puts him in the hunt for a shot at the gold.
Jimmy Vienot was in-form with his unanimous decision victory over Niclas Larsen. The featherweight Muay Thai contender made a statement that he should be next up for a title shot by defeating Larsen. Vienot came up just short in his first bid for gold, but the top-ranked athlete proved he is still in the mix and still ready to contend.
Eko Roni Saputra kept rolling with his seventh first-round finish inside the Circle with his first-round submission. The Indonesian is becoming a contender with his development as a well-rounded martial artist. Saputra’s exciting performance should elevate him to the next level in the stacked flyweight division.
Artem Belakh showed his resiliency against Brazilian Leandro Issa during their three-round battle. Issa had him in trouble on the mat early, but Belakh defended, survived, and rallied in the back half of the bout to take the match on the scorecards.
Denis Puric and Tagir Khalilov went all three rounds in an exciting Muay Thai contest. When the final bell sounded, it was Puric who did enough over the nine minutes of action. After he got his hand raised, Puric made it known he has his sights set on Rodtang and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title.
