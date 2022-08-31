Exciting Recap of ONE 160!
ONE Championship had a doubleheader on August 26, and the action began with ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II.
The seven-bout card was sensational, with incredible finishes and a couple of back-and-forth battles. Two title tilts headlined the action, and after the dust settled, two new World Champions were crowned.
If you missed any of the action from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, you have come to the right place.
This is your recap of ONE 160.
Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee
Main Event
Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee
Lee Winner by TKO
Round 2 - 1:00
Christian Lee felt he had done enough to win the first meeting against Ok Rae Yoon, and after coming out on the wrong end of the decision, the Hawaii resident entered the Circle motivated to not allow the same thing to happen in the rematch.
And he did not.
Lee was aggressive from the opening bell and did not give the South Korean room to breathe. As he pushed the pace, he landed repeated shots on the feet and kept Ok from getting into a rhythm. In the second round, he continued to go right at Ok in an attempt to reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Championship.
After knocking the defending champion to the mat with a right hand, Lee switched to grounded knees until the action was stopped at the 1:00 mark of the first round. It was a dominant performance that put Lee back on top of the lightweight mountain.
Full Card
Thanh Le vs. Tang Kai
Tang Winner by Unanimous Decision
Rittewada Petchyindee vs. Saemapetch Fairtex
Saemapetch Winner by Knockout
Amir Khan vs. Keanu Subba
Subba Winner by Knockout
Paul Elliott vs. Martin Batur
Batur Winner by TKO
Renato Canuto vs. Tommy Langaker
Langaker Winner by Unanimous Decision
Thales Nakassu vs. Kantharaj Agasa
Agasa Winner by TKO
Tang Kai made history by becoming the first-ever male Chinese mixed martial arts World Champion by dethroning Thanh Le for the ONE Featherweight World Championship. The five-round bout saw good action from both men, but Tang’s effective striking allowed him to routinely come out on top of the exchanges. Lead leg kicks and counter-striking put Tang out in front and signified a new era in Chinese MMA.
Saemapetch Fairtex was dominating the first meeting with Rittewada Petchyindee until a well-placed elbow came in and caused a bout-ending cut. In the rematch, the dominance continued, and Saemapetch finished his Thai counterpart with a crushing knockout. The victory puts Saemapetch back in the title picture as he chases Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.
In an exciting scrap, Keanu Subba weathered an early storm from Amir Khan before turning out the lights with a right hand that stopped Khan in his tracks. A couple of follow-up blows closed the show and forced the referee to step in. The victory makes it back-to-back showings for Subba on the global stage with impressive results, and he is one more away from starting a winning streak that could make him a contender.
Martin Batur had to overcome a quick start from Paul Elliott, but once he was able to regain his wits, he took control of the action. Batur was able to get Elliott to the canvas and drop down heavy ground and pound to earn the first-round stoppage.
Tommy Langaker and Renato Canuto continued their submission grappling series on the global stage, and Langaker came out on top once again. The action went the full ten minutes, but Langaker had more submission attempts and submission attempts that were closer to finishing the match. That let the judges write his name on their cards and start his ONE tenure with a W.
Kantharaj Agasa got the action started at ONE 160 with a bang as he defeated Thales Nakassu in under three minutes. A sweeping right hook found Nakassu when he wasn’t expecting it, and a follow-up shot on the mat ended the bout. The Indian notched a win and will look to start building his momentum when he returns to the Circle.
