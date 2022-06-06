LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Recap of ONE 158

one championship
Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei
ONE Championship / DUX CARVAJAL,

Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei at ONE 158

The Singapore Indoor Stadium was filled with the sights and sounds of ONE Championship once again on June 3 with ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen.

The outstanding showcase of martial arts competition featured 13 exciting bouts across kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts. The evening was capped off with a title eliminator in the featherweight Muay Thai division between Tawanchai and Niclas Larsen.

Miss any of the action?

Here is the recap for ONE 158.

 Main Event: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen

Main Event

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen

Tawanchai Winner by Knockout

Round 2 - 1:42

Niclas Larsen began the match with a lot of aggression, but the Thai star used it against him for an early knockdown off of a brilliant right hook-left cross combination. Tawanchai PK.Saenchai was on point early and continued to rack up the points through the first round.

In the second round, Tawanchai would put a stop to the show.

Another right hook-left cross combo came in the second and landed cleanly to send Larsen to the mat. He was unable to recover, and Tawanchai picked up an extra $50,000 in the process after being awarded a performance bonus.

The victory clinched a shot at Petchmorakot Petchyindee and the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship later in 2022.

 Full Card

Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade

Andrade Winner by Knockout

Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei

McLaren Winner by Submission

Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada

Akhmetov Winner by Unanimous Decision

Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente

Inocente Winner by Knockout

Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis

Silva Winner by Submission

Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat

Mangat Winner by Split Decision

Marouan Toutouh vs. Constantin Rusu

Rusu Winner by Unanimous Decision

Marcus Almeida vs. Simon Carson

Almeida Winner by Submission

Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi

Delaney Winner By Submission

Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov

Mirzamukhamedov Winner By Split Decision

Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba

Olsim Winner By Split Decision

Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques

Marques Winner By Unanimous Decision

Fabricio Andrade continues to shine on the global stage, as the Brazilian put away Kwon Won Il in the first round of their bantamweight contender’s matchup. Andrade has been sensational, and after knocking off the #2-ranked contender in the division, his path toward the title seems inevitable.

Ranked flyweight contenders Kairat Akhmetov and Reece McLaren defended their positions in the official ONE athlete rankings with their victories at ONE 158. During the event, it was announced that Demetrious Johnson would square off against Adriano Moraes once again on August 26 in U.S. primetime. The wins for the contenders keep them in the mix as the division continues to get packed with extraordinary talent.

Guto Inocente put a halt to the rise of Rade Opacic with a shocking first-round knockout upset with a crushing body blow. The result will allow him to usurp Opacic’s momentum and take the cat bird’s seat in the heavyweight division.

Alex Silva got his rematch with Adrian Mattheis and avenged his loss with a brilliant first-round submission. The Brazilian grappler chained together countless submissions before finding the inside heel hook for the victory that sends him right back into the thick of things at strawweight.

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and Odie Delaney grabbed wins to further their candidacy in the heavyweight division. Almeida looked incredible with a first-round TKO stoppage that displayed his massive power on the ground. Delaney added another submission to his tally with a second-round finish as he continued to put the pieces of the puzzle together before ascending into contention.

Tawanchai's INSANE Performance Against Niclas Larsen 🤩😱🔥

Thai phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai secured the next shot at ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee with a striking masterclass ag...

SHOCKING! 36-Year-Old Guto Inocente KNOCKS OUT Rising Star Rade Opacic 🤯

Brazilian legend Guto Inocente shocked divisional front-runner Rade Opacic with a crushing knockout in their heavyweight kickboxing brawl at ONE 158!#ONE158 ...

Buchecha STEAMROLLS Simon Carson In Round 1 😱

BJJ great Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida made quick work of Australian debutant Simon Carson in their heavyweight MMA fight at ONE 158!#ONE158 #ONEChampionship Fo...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.