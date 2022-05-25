ONE Announces Full Lineup For ONE 158

ONE Championship has officially announced the full lineup for ONE 158 that will take place on Friday, June 3, from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
At the top of the bill will be a featherweight Muay Thai showdown between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen.
Tawanchai is looking to make a statement after coming off a knockout victory over Saemapetch Fairtex in January at ONE: Heavy Hitters. Another scorching victory could elevate the #5-ranked contender up the rankings and into a position to challenge for the gold.
In the co-main event, #2-ranked bantamweight contender Kwon Won Il and #4-ranked Fabricio Andrade will meet in a potential title eliminator as both men look to be next up for the newly minted ONE Bantamweight World Champion, John Lineker.
Two critical flyweight mixed martial arts bouts will also take place on the main card.
#5-ranked flyweight contender Reece McLaren meets the fast-rising Xie Wei, and #2-ranked Kairat Akhmetov takes on Tatsumitsu Wada.
Also on the card will be three heavyweight mixed martial arts contests.
On the lead card, Duke Didier and Constantin Rusu get the heavyweight action rolling before American Top Team heavyweight Odie Delaney makes his return against Mehdi Barghi in a collision of wrestlers with huge power.
Later in the evening, on the main card, Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida will step back inside the Circle against Simon Carson as he continues to slowly build his full arsenal of skills.
There will also be heavyweight action in kickboxing, with the rescheduled match between Rade Opacic and Guto Inocente getting the main card action started.
It will be another fantastic night of martial arts on the global stage with an exceptional card for ONE 158.
The strawweight meeting between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks, originally slated to headline the event, was postponed per the organization.
“The originally scheduled match between Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks for the ONE Strawweight World Title has unfortunately been postponed due to a scheduling conflict,“ the promotion announced.
ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen Full Card
Tawanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Niclas Larsen
Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade
Reece McLaren vs. Xie Wei
Marcus Almeida vs. Simon Carson
Kairat Akhmetov vs. Tatsumitsu Wada
Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente
Alex Silva vs. Adrian Mattheis
Yodkaikaew Fairtex vs. Gurdarshan Mangat
Marouan Toutouh vs. Constantin Rusu
Odie Delaney vs. Mehdi Barghi
Duke Didier vs. Jasur Mirzamukhamedov
Jenelyn Olsim vs. Julie Mezabarba
Kim Kyung Lock vs. Edson Marques
ONE 158 airs live and free on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 a.m. PT.
Tawanchai's MIND-BLOWING Debut Against Sean ClancyMuay Thai phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym took on Irish striking star Sean Clancy in his anticipated ONE Championship debut at ONE: DANGAL!#ONEDanga...
Buchecha's DOMINANT MMA Debut Against Anderson Silva 😱BJJ legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida's highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut against Brazilian striker Anderson "Braddock" Silva ended with a slick sub...
