Action-Packed Recap of ONE 156
The evening was headlined by two World Championship battles, but the full card gave fans a taste of every martial art available. Fans got to see submissions, knockouts, and three-round wars to satisfy their appetites.
Miss any of the action? Find out what you missed with a recap of ONE 156.
Regian Eersel had to overcome some adversity to defend his ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship, but the reigning king ramped up his offense in the championship rounds to defeat Arian Sadikovic in the main event.
Sadikovic showed himself well by bringing the pressure to the champion from the opening bell. In the second round, Sadikovic scored a knockdown off of a flying knee that won him the round.
Once he recovered, Eersel welcomed the challenger’s aggression and began turning up his output with crisp combinations and precise counters. Although Sadikovic showed why he is a dangerous challenger, Eersel closed out the bout with a statement of why he reigns over the division with an iron fist.
The championship bout was an exciting matchup with a bit of drama, but when the final bell sounded, Eersel retained his gold and reminded the world why he is one of the pound-for-pound kings.
Full Card
Smilla Sundell vs. Jackie Buntan
Sundell Winner by Unanimous Decision
Bokang Masunyane vs. Jarred Brooks
Brooks Winner by Submission
Liam Harrison vs. Muangthai PK.Saenchai
Harrison Winner by TKO
Chen Rui vs. Song Min Jong
Song Winner by Submission
Namiki Kawahara vs. Danial Williams
Williams Winner by Unanimous Decision
Yosuke Saruta vs. Gustavo Balart
Balart Winner by Unanimous Decision
Andrei Stoica vs. Giannis Stoforidis
Stoica Winner by Majority Decision
Anissa Meksen vs. Marie Ruumet
Meksen Winner by Unanimous Decision
Windson Ramos vs. Woo Sung Hoon
Ramos Winner By Unanimous Decision
Ayaka Miura vs. Dayane Cardoso
Cardoso Winner By TKO
Abraao Amorim vs. Dae Sung Park
Amorim Winner By TKO
Agilan Thani vs. Jin Tae Ho
Jin Winner By Submission
Masakazu Imanari vs. Mikey Musumeci
Musumeci Winner By Submission
Keanu Subba vs. James Yang
Subba Winner By Unanimous Decision
17-year-old Smilla Sundell became ONE’s youngest World Champion when she claimed the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship against Jackie Buntan. The American showed her power early, but Sundell quickly began utilizing her length to keep her opponent at bay. Buntan never was allowed back inside to score with heavy strikes, while the teenage star routinely scored with an array of strikes en route to a clear unanimous decision win.
American Jarred Brooks continues to back up all of his talk inside the Circle. In a strawweight title eliminator, Brooks quickly took the back of Bokang Masunyane and choked him unconscious with a rear-naked choke. The swift victory earned him a date against Joshua Pacio later in 2022.
Liam Harrison and Muangthai PK.Saenchai put on one of the most memorable one-round bouts in history when they combined for five knockdowns in 90 seconds. After back-to-back knockdowns from Muangthai, Harrison fired back immediately and rocked the Thai star. Seeing his opponent clearly dazed, Harrison turned up his pressure for two more knockdowns to earn the TKO victory.
Pound-for-pound great Anissa Meksen continued her show of dominance with a sterling showcase against Marie Ruumet. “Snow Leopard” displayed her toughness to survive all three rounds, but the bout was never in doubt as Meksen’s speed and power were too much for the youngster.
South Korea continues to shine on the global stage as Song Min Jong and Jin Tae Ho both picked up submission wins in their respective bouts. The country has been on fire with its athletes lately, and the latest two victories show that the martial arts spirit is only growing with its exceptional stars delivering on a massive stage.
In a submission grappling showcase, Mikey Musumeci wowed the global audience with a slick back take and crushing rear-naked choke to make Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari tap out. The exciting matchup showed why he is one of the world's top-ranked submission aces.
