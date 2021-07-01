Tarantino Explains Depiction of Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

entertainment
Bruce Lee
perezhilton.com

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, director Quentin Tarantino again addressed his controversial depiction of Bruce Lee in the movie "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" while confirming what many had suspected, that Lee's fight with fictional stuntman Cliff Booth was based in part on a real life incident between Lee and stuntman "Judo" Gene LeBell.

Citing Matthew Polly's Bruce Lee biography, Tarantino said Lee had a reputation for abusing stuntmen on the set of the Green Hornet TV show and LeBell, a Black Belt hall of fame member and legendary grappling expert, was brought in to straighten him out. In the movie version, Booth tosses an arrogant Lee into a car smashing the door in. Tarantino said he understands how Lee's daughter might be unhappy with the negative depiction of her father but was dismissive of anyone else who had a problem with the portrayal of the late martial artist.

Black Belt Magazine Celebrates 60 Years of Martial Arts Coverage

60th anniversary
Black Belt Magazine

Black Belt Magazine has a storied history that dates back all the way to 1961, making 2021 the 60th Anniversary of the world's leading magazine of martial arts. To celebrate six decades of legendary martial arts coverage, take a trip down memory lane by scrolling through some of the most influential covers ever published. From the creators of martial art styles, to karate tournament heroes, to superstars on the silver screen, and everything in between, the iconic covers of Black Belt Magazine act as a time capsule for so many important moments and figures in martial arts history. Keep reading to view the full list of these classic issues.

Seven-Year-Old Dies After Repeated Judo Throws

judo
Seven Year Old Judo Death
www.madhyamam.com

A seven-year-old Taiwanese boy, who had been in a coma since April after being thrown more than 20 times in a judo class by his coach and older students, has died after being taken off life support. As reported back in April, the boy, whose surname was Huang, was a new student in the class and after being repeatedly thrown, complained he was hurt but was then thrown several more times by the instructor before falling unconscious.

The teacher, identified only by the name Ho, had not been licensed by the Chinese Taipei Judo Federation as an instructor. Though currently out on bail, he's been indicted on charges of causing bodily injury and using children to commit a crime. He now may face additional charges of "injury causing death" which can carry a penalty of from seven years to life in prison. The incident was reportedly filmed by the boy's uncle who attended the class but failed to intervene.

Judo Chop: Much-Maligned Technique Is the Key to Self-Defense

combatives
Judo Chop: Much-Maligned Technique Is the Key to Self-Defense

The Knifehand Strike Is Part of Almost Every Martial Art Because It Works!

It's been called the edge-of-the-hand strike, the knifehand, the ax hand, the shuto, the thousand-hand strike and the judo chop. It can be found in virtually every martial art from karate to kung fu and in every kata from those practiced at the Kodokan to those done at Kukkiwon.

So how did this time-honored technique go from martial arts mainstream to martial arts punch line? How did the only strike found in almost every established martial art go from secret technique to something your grandfather did?

