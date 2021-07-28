Olympics: Mandic Earns 2nd TKD Gold, Japan Wins Another Judo Title

Mandic Olympic TKD

Serbia's Milica Mandic won her second career gold medal in Olympic taekwondo Tuesday defeating South Korea's Lee Dabin 10-7 in the women's +67 kg category. Mandic had previously won gold at the 2012 London Games. For South Korea, this was the first Olympics in which they failed to win at least one gold medal in their native sport of taekwondo. In men's action, Vladislav Larin, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, defeated North Macedonia's Dejan Georgievski 15-9 to win the men's +80 kg division.

In judo Takanori Nagase won host country Japan's fifth judo gold defeating Mongolia's Saeid Mollaei hitting a tai otoshi (body drop) throw in overtime. On the women's side, Clarisse Agbegnenou of France faced off against Slovenia's Tina Trstenjak who defeated her in the 2016 Olympic finals. This time Agbegnenou got her revenge claiming the gold in the 63 kg class with a kouchi gari, inside trip, in overtime.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

Fast and Furious
Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Leandro Ataides to fight at ONE: Battleground

Leandro Ataides
ONE Championship middleweight contender Leandro Ataides will be back in action on Friday, July 30, at ONE: Battleground.

Standing across the Circle will be Aung La N Sang, who he will meet in a pivotal clash to see who can make their case for a rematch against ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Reinier De Ridder.

Martial Arts and Mental Health

Mental Health
From the modernization of life and especially from Covid- 19, mental health issues are rising quickly. Today, people are significantly turning and looking for more mental health support. We need to find effective outlets and solutions to stop matters from worsening and improve wellbeing.
