Olympics Day 2: U.S. Wins TKD Gold, Siblings Double Up in Judo

Eighteen-year-old Anastasija Zolotic became the first American woman to win Olympic gold in taekwondo since the martial art earned full medal status in 2000 when she defeated Tatiana Minina 25-17 in the finals of the 57 kg category Sunday in Japan. Dana Hee, Arlene Limas and Lynnette Love had previously won gold for the U.S. back in 1988 when taekwondo was still considered a demonstration sport. On the men's side, Ulugbek Rashitov of Uzbekistan won the 68 kg class over Britain's Bradly Sinden 35-29.

In judo, host country Japan added to it's gold count as Uta and Hifumi Abe made Olympic history becoming the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day. Uta Abe captured the women's 52 kg division defeating France's Amandine Buchard by pin in overtime. Then Hifumi Abe earned the men's 66 kg gold hitting an osotogari, outside leg reap, for a half-point to defeat Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili.

THE FAST SAGA - From Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Shaw Brothers to Car Fu

Dr. Craig's Martial Arts Movie Lounge

When The Fast and the Furious (2001) sped into the psyche's of illegal street racing enthusiasts, with a penchant for danger and the psychotic insanity of arrant automotive adventure, the brusque bearish, quasi-hero rebel, Dominic "Dom" Toretto was caustic yet salvationally portrayed with the power of a train using a Vin Diesel engine.

Dillashaw Returns with UFC Fight Night Win

In a blood-soaked, action-packed, five-round battle, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw returned after a two year suspension for performance enhancing drugs to win a split decision over Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 27 Saturday in Las Vegas.

Internet Self Defense Rape Prevention

Have you ever been scammed or catfished online? One out of every two Americans have, including myself. More and more Americans are now using the internet to find love. There are so many online services and dating apps out there. An estimated forty million Americans are connecting online to meet someone new. You want to have some safety precautions in place and some self defense knowledge. Knowing simple steps for your safety when interacting with others online is self-protection. Dating apps do not conduct criminal background checks on users, so it is up to you to determine if you are comfortable meeting up with someone you met on social media.
