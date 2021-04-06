FIND A SCHOOL THAT IS CLOSE TO YOU
U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials Wrap Up in Texas

wrestling
Dake Defeats Burroughs
pbs.twimg.com

The United States Olympic Wrestling Trials concluded Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas capped by Kyle Dake's upset of 2012 gold medalist Jordan Burroughs in the 74 kg men's freestyle division. Burroughs had dominated the division for the past decade winning four world championships in addition to his Olympic gold while owning a 7-1 career mark against Dake. But Dake finally broke through Saturday defeating Burroughs 3-0 and then 3-2 in the best two out of three match series to gain the Olympic birth.

Two defending champions from the 2016 Olympics will be returning to seek their second gold medals as Kyle Snyder captured the men's 97 kg freestyle division while Helen Maroulis took the women's 57 kg class. The Greco-Roman category saw a brand new crop of first-time Olympians qualify. Overall, 15 of the 18 total divisions contested received automatic births to the Olympics while the winners of the men's freestyle 65 kg class and the Greco-Roman 77 kg and 130 kg divisions must still go through an international qualifying tournament next month in Bulgaria to earn their spots.

Black Belt magazine Subscription Link

Demetrious Johnson: Anatomy of the GOAT

mixed martial arts
Demetrious Johnson
mymmanews.com

Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist ever to compete.

The Washington native not only possesses all of the tools, but his technique in each area is impeccable.

He has used those tools to capture multiple World Championships and will go for gold again when he meets ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I on Wednesday, April 7.

But what makes an all-time great?

Judo Blog: Bruce Lee Inspired Me

judo
Bruce Lee Judo
d.newsweek.com

As a kid growing up in Pittsburgh I tended to avoid competitive sports in favor of watching TV shows. When I first saw the Green Hornet series in the Fall of 1966, Bruce Lee as Kato captured my imagination immediately with his mastery of martial arts. The next day I talked about learning karate at school where I had just started the 7th grade. My friend Arnold told me he was going to a new judo class on Saturday at our local Jewish Y. It was a course for $10 for 10 weeks so I asked my dad if I could also go and he agreed.

Keep Reading Show less
