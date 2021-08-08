Olympics: Karate Concludes With DQ, America Settles for Silver in Wrestling While Japan Shines

Feryal Abdelaziz
As the Tokyo Olympics wind down the first - and perhaps last - ever karate competition concluded in a fashion sure to leave casual viewers disappointed. In the men's +75 kg kumite event Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi landed a spectacular lead leg head kick to drop Iran's Sajjad Ganjzadeh only to be disqualified for too much contact. Meanwhile, the women's +61 kg division saw Egypt's Feryal Abdelaziz capture gold with a 2-0 win over Azerbaijan's Irina Zaretska.

On the wrestling mat 2016 gold medalist, American Kyle Snyder, had to settle for silver as he lost 6-3 against Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Olympic Committee in the men's 97 kg freestyle division. And Japan added two more golds as Takuto Otoguro beat Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev 5-4 in men's 65 kg freestyle and Yui Susaki defeated China's Sun Yanan 10-0 in the women's 50 kg category.

Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

Mensah Stock Olympics
Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
Eduard Folayang meets Zhang Lipeng

Zhang Lipeng
Former ONE Championship lightweight king Eduard "Landslide" Folayang returns to the Circle at ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event, against Zhang Lipeng for a thrilling main event.

Zhang steps onto the global stage for the first time, following a string of successes in China. The 31-year-old has improved his game and is ready to showcase it in ONE in an attempt to claim victory and honor for his country.

However, he begins his lightweight journey against Folayang, who is not ready to give up his position in the division.

Having held the gold in the division previously, Folayang is working his way back up the ladder to regain the top spot. The Team Lakay star has battled some of the world's greatest such as Shinya Aoki and Eddie Alvarez, but feels now is the time to charge back up the lightweight mountain.

The main event for ONE: Battleground II will be a pivotal contest for both men as they eye the top of the food chain. Who will be able to stake their claim and get put on the right path at the end of the summer? You will have to tune in to find out.

Courtesy of ONE, enjoy these highlights of the former ONE Lightweight World Champion and find out what makes the Filipino star one of the world's most exciting martial artists ahead of his main event bout.

ONE: Battleground II airs on Friday, August 13, on Bleacher Report, Bleacher Report YouTube, and the Bleacher Report app at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

The Best Of Eduard Folayang In ONE Championship

Former lightweight king Eduard Folayang is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to emerge from the Philippines, overcoming some of the biggest names in ...
6 Global Athletes ONE Could Sign

ONE Championship
One of the truly great things in martial arts is the global talent pool. Exciting athletes are coming from all walks of life from all around the globe. However, some of those names get overlooked or never get to compete against elite competition.

ONE Championship provides that elite competition. Asia's largest sports media company has given talent a global stage to share their gifts, and they are always looking for the next wave of athletes to step up and shine.

