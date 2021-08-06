Olympics: Kiyuna Wins Kata Gold; America Takes Karate Bronze, Wrestling Gold

news
Men's Olympic Kata
cdn-japantimes.com

Okinawa, the birth-place of karate, can now boast of producing the first ever Olympic gold medalist in men's kata competition. Three-time world champion and Okinawan native Ryo Kiyuna brought Japan its first karate gold as he claimed the title in dominating fashion outscoring Spain's Damian Quintero in the finals by more than a point with a score of 28.72. The United States' Ariel Torres claimed America's first karate medal when he captured the bronze, as did Turkey's Ali Sofuoglu.

In the kumite events, Jovana Prekovic of Serbia beat China's Yin Xiaoyan to claim gold in the women's 61 kg class while Italy's Luigi Busa won gold in the men's 75 kg category over Azerbaijan's Rafael Aghayev.

The U.S. earned another gold in wrestling as Gable Stevenson came back to score a last second takedown and win the men's 125 kg division over Georgia's Geno Petriashvili. Japan's Mayu Mukaida captured the women's 53 kg class over China's Pang Qianyu while Zaurbek Sidakov, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, defeated Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau of Belarus in the men's 74 kg category.

Olympics: Mensah-Stock Wins Wrestling Gold for U.S.

news
Mensah Stock Olympics
media.npr.org
Tamyra Mensah-Stock claimed the United States first wrestling gold medal of these Olympics when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the finals of the women's 68 kg freestyle event Tuesday in Japan. Stock scored on two takedowns during the match to seal the victory. She becomes just the second American woman to capture Olympic gold in wrestling following Helen Maroulis win at 53 kg at the 2016 Rio Games.
Olympics: Sanchez Wins First Ever Karate Gold, U.S. Captures Wrestling Gold

news
Sandra Sanchez Olympic Gold
a2.espncdn.com

Spain's Sandra Sanchez gained her own unique piece of martial arts history Thursday when she became the first ever Olympic karate gold medalist winning the women's kata competition at the Tokyo Games. The 39-year-old reigning world champion scored 28.06 to finish .18 points ahead of Japan's Kiyou Shimizu, who took the silver.

In kumite, France's Steven Da Costa defeated Turkey's Eray Samdan 5-0 to capture the men's 67 kg division while Bulgaria's Ivet Goranova beat Ukraine's Anzhelika Terliuga 5-1 to win the women's 55 kg category.

Judo Blog: Judo Photography at the Olympics

judo
Olympic Judo Throw
Olympics

Judo at the 2020 Olympics has now passed. Again, kudos to NBC for their excellent coverage. Here is a concise summary of the key highlights of this year's event.

A couple days ago my friend judo archivist and USJF Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, Jerry Hays emailed an interesting article.

