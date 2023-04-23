Ok Rae Yoon Not Phased By Lowen Tynanes Ahead Of ONE Fight Night 10 'I Can Handle Him'
After taking ONE Championship by storm, Ok found himself against Christian Lee for the gold. In a razor-thin matchup, the South Korean got his hand raised. But in the rematch, Lee picked up a decisive finish over Ok and took back the belt.
After suffering the defeat, Ok realized that at the elite level of martial arts, he needs to be on point every step of the way.
"The higher the level, the more I need to take care of my body. Before that, I competed at a level where even if you were in poor physical condition, you could cover it with your skills. But that night, I felt that even a tiny [detail] was crucial when competing with the best in the world," Ok told ONE.
"First of all, since I lost the last match, I have to prove myself in the next match. I have to justify the next fight or two, and if I do that, I think I'm qualified, as Christian Lee did the rematch right away."
Tynanes was poised to become a title threat in ONE before injuries sidelined him. After returning in 2019 against Honorio Banario, Tynanes suffered his first professional loss at the hands of Marat Gafurov. But he returned last December with a narrow decision win over Dae Song Park.
Ok has been hard at work studying his opponent's strengths and has grown in confidence that he can take out the American in his home country.
"[Tynanes'] ability to control grappling is excellent, and he has great strength. He is a fighter who weaponizes this to force pressure. Then, he creates opportunities and fights his own style. However, I've been dealing with very strong grapplers, so I respect Lowen's grappling, but I think I can handle him," said Ok.
One of the biggest areas of confidence for the former lightweight king is the level of competition he has already faced inside the Circle.
It is a who's who list, and he has wins over each. Although Ok is complimentary of Tynanes' skills, he does not believe he does anything better than those he has already faced. Thus he knows he can handle whatever is thrown his way.
"Ever since I've started fighting in ONE Championship, I have fought against fighters with a style similar to Lowen Tynanes. Marat Gafurov, Eddie Alvarez, and Christian Lee all feel like they have better grappling compared to Lowen Tynanes' grappling. So, I think there will be no problem as long as the performances in the previous matches can come out," said Ok.
ONE Fight Night 10 airs live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Friday, May 5. The event is free for all Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Three bonus bouts will begin across all ONE platforms at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
