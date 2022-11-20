LIST YOUR SCHOOL
Nzechukwu Wins in UFC Fight Night Replacement Main Event

Kennedy Nzechukwu scored a second round stoppage of Ion Cutelaba in the de facto main event at UFC Fight Night 215 Saturday in Las Vegas. The original headliner between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak was canceled at the last minute as Lewis dropped out with an undisclosed illness only described as non-COVID and non-weight cutting related.

The replacement main event saw Cutelaba dominate the first round landing a good right hand and immediately seizing a clinch which he never really relinquished. He took Nzechukwu down with a trip into full mount and when the Nzechukwu worked his way back to his feet, took him down again with a beautiful judo throw into a headlock position.

The second round was the exact opposite as Cutelaba could never close the distance. When he tried to shoot he ate a knee to the face and the bigger Nzechukwu warded him off like an adult shoving away a child. The scene was repeated moments later and then Nzechukwu landed another knee following up with a powerful right uppercut that put Cutelaba down on his knees near the fence. A few more jackhammer punches from Nzechukwu had the referee stopping the fight.

