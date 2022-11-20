Nzechukwu Wins in UFC Fight Night Replacement Main Event
The replacement main event saw Cutelaba dominate the first round landing a good right hand and immediately seizing a clinch which he never really relinquished. He took Nzechukwu down with a trip into full mount and when the Nzechukwu worked his way back to his feet, took him down again with a beautiful judo throw into a headlock position.
The second round was the exact opposite as Cutelaba could never close the distance. When he tried to shoot he ate a knee to the face and the bigger Nzechukwu warded him off like an adult shoving away a child. The scene was repeated moments later and then Nzechukwu landed another knee following up with a powerful right uppercut that put Cutelaba down on his knees near the fence. A few more jackhammer punches from Nzechukwu had the referee stopping the fight.
