Nong-O To Defend Bantamweight Title Against Jonathan Haggerty On April 21
That wish has been granted by ONE Championship. Haggerty will meet Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 in Bangkok at Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, April 21.
Haggerty is on a four-bout win streak and is promising to deliver an exciting performance in his new division. The former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion feels stronger than ever and believes he can be the one to take out Nong-O.
But that is easier said than done. The Thai legend is a perfect 10-0 in ONE competition and is on a stunning five-bout knockout streak. In his latest title defense, his eighth, Nong-O ousted Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE Friday Fights 1 with a brutal body blow. He only seems to get better with each passing performance and has an aura of invincibility surrounding him.
It is a tall order for Haggerty, but he enters the headlining contest with confidence. The bantamweight showdown is an enticing matchup and will only add to the legacy of both men when the bell sounds, and they sling leather at one another.
ONE Fight Night 9 airs live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on Friday, April 21, on Prime Video. The event is included with an Amazon Prime subscription for all U.S. and Canadian members.
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov | ONE Championship Full FightThe brutal knockout ending to the ONE Bantamweight World Title tilt between reigning king Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Russian striking ace Alaverdi Ramazanov in ...
