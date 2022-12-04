Nong-O vs. Ramazanov Moved To ONE Lumpinee 1 On January 20
The showdown between ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Alaverdi Ramazanov will have to wait an extra week before the bell sounds.
ONE Championship announced that the exciting Muay Thai bout, originally scheduled for ONE on Prime Video 6, would be moved to headline ONE Lumpinee 1 on Friday, January 20.
The move makes the inaugural Lumpinee card even more exciting as Nong-O returns to the storied venue for his latest title defense. Already a legend in the sport before joining ONE, Nong-O had won several Fighter of the Year awards for his performances at the stadium and won titles in four weight divisions.
The Bangkok crowd will undoubtedly be on their feet for the return of Nong-O, who has been next-level as of late inside the Circle. The Thai superstar has been crushing opponents on the global stage and added to his enduring legacy.
But Ramazanov will pose a unique challenge. The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion is known for his unorthodox striking style, which may be enough to open windows of opportunity against the dominant champion. Entering hostile territory, Ramazanov has the chance to upend the bantamweight division and shock the world.
Back-to-back wins over Pongsiri PK.Saenchai and Capitan Petchyindee has lifted Ramazanov to this moment. However, Nong-O is looking to go a perfect 10-0 under ONE’s banner and continue his streak. This is a fitting main event for Nong-O’s return to Lumpinee Stadium.
ONE Lumpinee 1 takes place from the historic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, January 20.
