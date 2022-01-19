LIST YOUR SCHOOL
SUBSCRIBE

Nong-O Returns At ONE X To Defend Bantamweight Gold Against Ramazanov

one championship
Nong-O
www.onefc.com / ONE Championship

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao returns to defend his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship on the line at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The dominant force in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division will defend his crown against former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov as part of the incredible event taking place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Nong-O has been flawless to date, with seven spectacular victories on the global stage. The ONE X bout will be the fifth defense of his gold. But it won’t be easy as Ramaznov’s unique style has paved his way to ONE gold once before.

Ramazanov, the former kickboxing king, returns to Muay Thai in 2021 with a highlight-reel knockout over Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym to earn his title bid.

The tenth-anniversary show was stacked with stars and gold before the announcement, but the addition of the bantamweight clash cements how stacked the event will be, as a promise kept from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

In the main event, Angela Lee defends the ONE Atomweight World Championship against ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex. Adriano Moraes also returns to defend his ONE Flyweight World Championship against Yuya Wakamatsu.

Also grabbing headlines on the event’s docket is the special mixed rules super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson. The four-round bout features alternating rounds of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

ONE X will come your way on Saturday, March 26, with an incredible lineup that is only growing by the day. Stick around for new bouts as they are announced.

Nong-O's Most SAVAGE Moments 😱

Nong-O is a SAVAGE 😤 Feast your eyes on a CRAZY compilation of the reigning ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion's wildest moments in The Home of Marti...
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Introducing Martial Arts School Listings on Black Belt Mag!
Sign Up Now To Be One Of The First School Listed In Our Database.
Sign Up
SUBSCRIBE TO BLACKBELT MAGAZINE TODAY!
Don't miss a single issue of the worlds largest magazine of martial arts.

The 20 Top Best Martial Arts Movies of the 1970’s Part II: 1977-1979

entertainment
Executioners From Shaolin
Executioners From Shaolin / Lau Kar-leung

Dr. Craig’s Martial Arts Movie Lounge

In Part I, I covered the following films from 1970-1976 in order of the years the films came out: Brothers Five; The Avenger; Fist of Fury; Black Tavern; Chinese Iron Man; Defensive Power of Aikido; Fists of Vengeance; The Gallant;Pacific Connection; and The Tongfather. The last 10 films are presented in a similar fashion.
Keep Reading Show less

Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days

bruce lee
Bruce Lee’s “10,000 Kicks” Challenge – Complete 10,000 Kicks in 10 Days
i.ytimg.com

2021 Update!

The Power of the Martial Spirit = Master Yourself so You Can Be of Service to the World.
For millions of Americans, hungry kids are their reality. Not enough money to buy groceries. Not enough food to last until the next paycheck.

Black Belt Magazine, The Bruce Lee Foundation, and Sifu Harinder Singh are calling all Martial Artists and School Owners to come together to Kick Off the New Year and unite to Kick Hunger Away. Let’s make #10000KICKS go viral.

Keep Reading Show less

Do You Want to Be a Superhero?

fitness
Boxing
Shutterstock / Slatan
When we think of superheroes, it is likely that images come to mind of Superman flying high over Metropolis, Spider-Man swinging from wrist-spun webs, or any variety of lasers shooting from alien eyes, some kind of magic weaponry, or ancient mystical powers. However, some superheroes created their superpowers, such as Batman, Green Arrow, Nightwing, The Punisher, and more. They forged their formidable skills through rigorous training and relentless dedication. And we can all do that. Can’t we?
Keep Reading Show less