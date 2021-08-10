Judo Wisdom: 5 Questions with Olympian Nina Cutro-Kelly

judo
Nina Cutro Kelly Olympics
s.hdnux.com

This is the last in the "5 Questions" series and we end it with Olympic Judoka, Nina Cutro-Kelly. Not only is Cutro-Kelly an Olympian, but she is also a champion grappler in Sambo (2 times Super World Cup Sambo Champion), BJJ, and Wrestling.

With years of successful competition experience, attained from hard-fought battles on mats all over the world, Cutro-Kelly has much to teach any aspiring student of any art. Read on and learn from one of the best.

Do you have any pre-match rituals?

I always ice any injuries the night before I fight and take a cold shower in the am to wake up. I usually eat oatmeal or something bland for breakfast. Then I start drinking coffee about an hour before I warm up.


What is your favorite throw?

I like Yoko-wakare which is similar to a wrestling move I like a lot.

What is your favorite Newaza technique?

I like Hiza-gatame as an armbar.

To be in the Olympics is a stunning achievement all on its own. What practice or philosophy did you follow that brought you to this point? 

Slow and steady wins the race, or rather, "lose some battles but win the war," I have always been willing to keep training, keep competing, and get up to fight another day. I also do not let my success or failure in Judo define me - I am more than my Judo career and while I love Judo, it is a game and a sport and doesn't represent my worth.

What advice do you have for future Olympic hopefuls?

You need to be doing Judo 5-6 days a week and you need to do significant strength and conditioning. You also NEED to train abroad, there isn't enough depth in American Judo to challenge people enough to make them internationally successful. Also, train to the style best for you and your body, don't seek to do cookie-cutter Judo. Weird moves win matches.

Related Articles Around the Web

In a White Belt Minute

brazilian jiu jitsu
White belt in martial arts class
Duncan Graham

A lot can happen in a White Belt Minute… some good, some bad, but all 100% worth every moment of struggle.

Things can go from bad to worse. You escape the choke just to be viciously arm-barred. Don't even get me started on that camouflaged kimura grip. You think you are passing guard, but you don't close your elbows tight enough, and then suddenly your shoulder is going the other direction, and your body is not in your control any longer.

You think you are finally getting somewhere, then quickly lose it all, in a White Belt Minute.

Keep Reading Show less

Alex Silva vs. Miao Li Tao Meet in Battleground II Co-Main Event

one championship
Miao Li Tao
cdn.onefc.com
Strawweights will take center stage at the next ONE Championship event when former divisional king Alex "Little Rock" Silva meets Miao Li Tao in the co-main event of ONE: Battleground II, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Keep Reading Show less

The History of the Belt (grading and ranking) in Martial Arts

martial arts history
Martial arts belts

Grading- ranking in martial arts varies from skill to skill and from style to style although for all of them it defines the degree of the disciple's knowledge. The general rule is that the knowledge a master has is formed into a system and certain style in order to transfer it to his disciples. The history of ranking is very long and it has been following the appearance of particular skills, and the current ranking system (belt -kyu, Dan) which appeared shortly after World War II has spread quickly worldwide and was accepted in almost all of styles.

Keep Reading Show less